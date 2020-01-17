Jai Mummy Di Movie Review: Sunny Singh-Sonnalli Seygall's Rom-Com Is Not A Lamborghini Ride!

Plot

Friends-turned-foes Laali Khurrana (Supriya Pathak) and Pinky Bhalla (Poonam Dhillon) are next-door neighbours who cannot see eye-to-eye. Unknown to them, their kids Puneet (Sunny Singh) and Sanjh (Sonnalli Seygall) are secret high-school sweethearts. When Sanjh proposes marriage to Puneet, the latter develops cold feet citing their family animosity as the reason.

An upset Sanjh decides to get hitched to another man suggested by her mother Pinky. When this news reaches Laali, she too decides to get her son Puneet married on the same day at the same venue. What follows next is how the star-crossed lovers decide to get out of this sticky situation.

Direction

While the basic idea of two warring mothers is appealing, writer-director Navjot Gulati simply fails to translate his vision on the big screen. Barring a few detailed moments, he brings to the table all the cliches associated with Punjabi characters. The one-liners fail to tickle your funny bone after a while. The sluggish direction brings more trouble than relief. In a nutshell, Jai Mummy Di can be defined as a comedy sketch which is made up of songs, food-eating sequences and smooches.

Performances

Sunny Singh's acting is nothing different from his Pyaar Ka Punchnama series stint. One wishes that the actor picks up films belonging to other genres as well to showcase his versatility as an actor.

While Sonnalli Seygall looks glossy on the big screen, the girl still has to hone her acting skills.

Sunny had more chemistry with Kartik Aaryan in Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety than what he has with Sonnalli in Jai Mummy Di.

It's disheartening to watch veteran actors like Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon being reduced to loud, caricaturish characters. Further, director Navjot Gulati fails to create fireworks on screen with their conflicting dynamics. Also, the back story which he gives as the reason for their rivalry is insipid.

Technical Aspects

Sanket Shah's cinematography aptly captures the middle-class milieu of Delhi. Dev Rao Jadhav and Chetan Solanki's editing could have been sharper.

Music

Barring 'Mummy Nu Pasand' and 'Lamborghini', the rest of the tracks barely hold your attention. In fact, the makers could have easily done away with some of them.

Verdict

One of the songs in Jai Mummy Di has lyrics which goes like, 'Ho meri mummy nu pasand nahio tu'. Well it's not just mommies, this Sunny Singh-Sonnalli Seygall starrer barely has enough elements to make it likable for the rest of us as well.

We give 1.5 stars out of 5 for Jai Mummy Di.