Mrs Serial Killer Review (1/5): Even Manoj Bajpayee Could Not Save This Netflix Film

Rating: 1.0 /5 Star Cast: Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina, Zayn Marie, Darshan Jariwala Director: Shirish Kunder

Available On: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Duration: 106 minutes

Story: Mrs Serial Killer, follows a doctor, who gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, and his loyal wife, who sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.

Review: Mrs Serial Killer, directed by Shirish Kunder, attempts at being a psychological crime thriller which is at par with 2019 releases like Joker or The Gentlemen, but instead, it sets up the audience for something that is at par with CID or Crime Petrol episodes. We are offered a good cast, but the screenplay and the twisted plot, does not give them a chance to shine on screen.

In a small town somewhere in Uttarakhand, Sona Mukherjee (played by Jacqueline Fernandez) lives with her husband and doctor, Mrityunjoy Mukherjee (played by Manoj Bajpayee). The story kick starts when some unmarried pregnant women go missing and the circumstantial evidence, like finding the dead bodies on his property, points to Mrityunjoy. More evidence is presented by inspector Imran Shahid (played Mohit Raina), who wants to prove Mrityunjoy guilty out of vengeance. Sona is convinced that her husband is innocent and goes to prove it, by pretending to be the true serial killer.

Mrs Serial Killer plays with a mix of different genres. It goes from a crime thriller to comedy to even horror in a few scenes. But they fail to leave an impact and rather, make you cringe within the first 5 minutes of the film. The randomness of the storyline and the screenplay, makes you wonder if it was written by different people, at different times.

The film talks about 7 unwed pregnant women in a small town like its nothing and on the other hand, we have one of the lead actors claim that women don't go to gynaecologists unless they are married. The film also has a 2020 emo girl, who gives us several unprovoked taekwondo lessons along the way and Jacqueline Fernandez shifts her character from crazy to cute to high class and sensible next door girl, within seconds in every scene.

Manoj Bajpayee gives it his all as a professional actor, and thankfully he also plays the only character which is consistent throughout the film. Even though it provides a few seconds of relief, it is not enough to save the film from becoming a let-down If you are wondering where the film's title comes from, it is actually written on the wall where Sona lives after Mrityunjoy is arrested, and that's how literal I am being about this review.

By the end of Mrs Serial Killer, you are left with another plot twist, which makes you want to scream at your TV, "No, we do not want more of this!!" The film was clearly made in a hurry without any edits to the first draft of the screenplay. Overall, I will not recommend Mrs Serial Killer, unless you wish to be brain dead by the end of 106 minutes.

