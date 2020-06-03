Natkhat Short Film Review: Vidya Balan Reveals How Poisonous Patriarchy Can Be

Vidya Balan As The Doting Mother

The short film starts with a glimpse of how things work right now, we see kids playing around in a field, when one eavesdrops on a group of teenagers talking about abducting girls. He then follows them to see what happens. At school, when a girl threatens to hit a boy for pulling her hair, he plans to do the same to her. The idea of young boys learning to abduct a girl to scare her and teach her a lesson, sounds like fiction, but it's only one version of the truth that prevails in our society.

As if nothing has happened, he then goes home to his mother, the Ghoonghat clad bahu. While at the dinner table, as the men in the family talk about having to deal with women at work, the youngest in the family gives the advice to just abduct her. While it stops the mother in her tracks, she is shocked, when the men in the family brush off the behaviour as 'boys will be boys'.

Sanika Patel As The Brat

The mother then takes it upon herself to right the wrong. As a victim herself, she sets out to teach her kid a lesson introducing him to the hard truth through a bedtime story. She teaches him that his acts affect others and will not go unpunished. Vidya Balan as the mother and Sanika Patel, who plays the young boy have presented their character with conviction and much care, as to not raise the wrong questions.

Natkhat Is Directed By Shaan Vyas

The story Shaan Vyas presents, is not new but the way he does, is hard-hitting and a necessity, with everything that is going around in the world. He also makes it a point to present a solution, while most films only address the issue, Vyas shares that with conviction and passion, one can start to change things slowly. By stepping up and taking a stand, because nobody will if you won't. Only with efforts will the desired change see the light of day.

Overall, Natkhat also known as The Brat, will leave you in awe of the filmmaker, and question what have you done to make things right on your end.