Panga Movie Review: It's Never Too Late To Chase Your Dreams & Kangana Ranaut's Film Says It In Bold

Plot

Jaya Nigam (Kangana Ranaut), a former captain of National kabaddi team, now juggles her life between her family and punching tickets at Bhopal railway station. Her world revolves around her doting husband Prashant (Jassie Gill) and their son Adi (Yagya Bhasin).

Things take an interesting turn when Adi stumbles upon the fact that his mother was a champion kabaddi player before he was born. The young kid now wants his mother to give a second shot at chasing her dream and asks his father, "Toh kya 32 mein comeback nahi hota?"

To cheer up Adi, Jaya obliges and begins her training to get back in shape. However soon, she realizes that her drama has now translated into reality as her heart is set on regaining her lost glory and fulfilling a dream she left mid-way after Adi was born. Will Jaya listen to her inner calling?

Direction

After Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari brings one more heartwarming story which leaves you with a smile on your face. The characters and dialogues are relatable and keep you engrossed. The director beautifully portrays how one can achieve anything as long as you have the passion, drive, focus and support.

Minus any frills and fancy, Panga is like a bowl of comfort food with stellar performances and engaging dialogues as ingredients.

Performances

Kangana Ranaut wears the character of Jaya like her second skin and belts out a performance which makes you laugh, cry and most importantly, feel. At home, her character's gentleness and warmth reminds one of his/her own mother. And then she puts on the shoes and steps on the kabaddi court, you witness a woman who isn't afraid to give wings to her dreams.

If Kangana's Jaya is the ying then, Jassie Gill's Prashant is the yang. They perfectly balance each other and portray a relatable family. Gill lends strong support to the film.

Richa Chadha's lively character gives you plenty of reasons to go ha-ha and her crackling chemistry with Kangana is a highlight of the film.

Yagya Bhasin makes an impressive debut and his striking innocence warms the cockles of your heart. Neena Gupta too, gets her own shining moments where she bowls you over with her acting chops.

Technical Aspects

Jay I. Patel's cinematography brings a likable simplicity on the canvas. Ballu Saluja's editing flows well with the narrative.

Music

The title track of Panga is quite catchy and registers on your lips. 'Dil Ne Kaha' tugs at your heartstrings. 'Bibby' song's quirky lyrics add more fun to the film.

Verdict

At one point in the film, Kangana Ranaut's Jaya says, "Aisi bahut saari pareshaaniyan hogi, jo ek saal baad naa tumhe yaad rahegi naa mujhe. Yaad rahega toh sirf ye ki tumhare pass ek mauka hai aur tumne woh jaane diya." These lines drive home the message loud and clear.

Panga is a film which takes you on a roller coaster of emotions and inspires you to never stop chasing your dreams because they do come true.

We give 4 stars out of 5 for Panga.