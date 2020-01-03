Sab Kushal Mangal Review: All Isn't Well In This Bland Love Story; Blame It On Weak Execution

Plot

A small-town goon and politician Baba Bhandari (Akshaye Khanna) conducts the business of 'pakad vivaah' where local boys are forcibly married off to girls who can't meet the hefty dowry demands.

When Pappu Mishra (Priyaank Sharma), a hot-shot TV journalist rubs him the wrong way with his TV show, 'Musibat oodh le maine', Baba gets him abducted to be married off to a spunky girl Mandira (Riva Kishan) whose family is unable to find a groom for her.

On the night before their wedding, Pappu escapes from the clutches of Baba's henchmen, unaware of his would-be bride's identity. Later, he and Mandira fall in love with each other. However, their love story becomes a three-way one when Baba Bhandari too ends up smitten by Mandira and tries to woo her. Whose romance will take a flight? The rest of the plot holds an answer to that.

Direction

Karan Vishwanath Kashyap who assisted on films like Don, Chak De! India and Bunty Aur Babli, makes his directorial debut with Sab Kushal Mangal. The film is entertaining in bits and pieces. There are places where the story shows some spark but the weak writing fails to lift it up above the mark.

The director struggles to conjure the magic of small-town stories on the big screen with this Priyank Sharma-Riva Kishan-Akshaye Khanna starrer.

Performances

Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma makes his Bollywood debut with this romantic comedy. The young lad shows some promise but, it's too early to comment on his acting chops. The same holds true for his leading lady- Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan who fares a bit better than Sharma.

On the flip side, their chemistry is lacklustre and their reel romance hardly makes you root for them.

Sab Kushal Mangal is watchable only because of Akshaye Khanna who tries to breathe some life in the weak screenplay. The actor single-handedly lifts up the film from collapsing into a mediocre watch. The portion where he transforms from a small-town thug to a coffee drinking, jeans-clad 'metro' man, is hilarious.

Veteran actors like Rakesh Bedi, Satish Kaushik and Supriya Pathak end up with half-baked roles.

Technical Aspects

Sachin K. Krishn's cinematography is above average. Prashant Singh Rathore's editing scissors needed to be a little more sharper to avoid the second half of the film from stretching out like a bubble gum.

Music

'Zamana Badal Gaya' has some funky lyrics which register on your lips. Shriya Saran's special song, 'Nayi Wali Jab' leaves you squirming in your seats. The rest of the tracks have nothing to offer.

Verdict

During a cycle rickshaw ride, when Priyaank Sharma's character gets asked by the driver if he is a hero, the latter is taken aback and questions him, 'Tu pehchana nahin kya?' To this, the driver replies back, 'Nahin, faltu time kaha hai picture dekhne ko.' Well just like him, the audience too can save their time.

While Sab Kushal Mangal is well-intentioned, it still fails to create an impact because its heart is missing.

We get 2 stars out of 5 for Sab Kushal Mangal.