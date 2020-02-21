Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Ayushmann’s Film Teaches A Lesson To Homophobic People

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Manurishi Chaddha Director: Hitesh Kewalya

They say Indian society is the most diverse society in the world. Despite having different religions, faiths, ethnicity, languages, and cultures, ancient society has always welcomed new ideas. However, when it comes to accepting relationships whether it’s inter-caste, inter-religion or same-sex, the people of India be wise about the same. The newly released Ayushmann Khurrana’s film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ shows the struggle of a homosexual couple who faces family and society to accept their relationship. Writer and director of the film, Hitesh Kewalya tries to explain that 'love is love’, even if it’s between two boys or two girls.

What’s Yay: Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar and dialogues

What’s Nay: Jitendra Kumar’s average performance and loud background music

Popcorn Interval: Interval

Iconic Moment: There are many.

Plot

The film is based in Allahabad where Shankar Tripathi (Gajrao Rao) and his wife Sunaina Tripathi (Neena Gupta), a middle-class couple who are busy in the preparation of their brother Chaman Tripathi (Manurishi Chaddha) and Champa Tripathi (Sunita Rajwar)’s daughter Goggle’s (Maanvi Gagroo) wedding. Simultaneously, Mr. and Mrs. Tripathi is also waiting for their son Aman (Jitendra Kumar)'s marriage, but he is already in a same-sex relationship with Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana) in Delhi. The duo comes to attend Goggle’s wedding and while travelling in the train, Shankar Tripathi catches Kartik and Aman kissing each other. Shocked with the entire scene, Shankar Tripathi and family try hard to take Aman away from Kartik and force him to get married to Kusum (Pankhuri Awasthy). Now, how Aman and Kartik try to convince their family to accept them and what Tripathi family does to avoid the situation is all about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Direction

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the sequel of RS Prasanna’s super hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The film’s dialogues were written by Hitesh Kewalya who this time took the command of direction and writing for SMZS. Being a first time director, Hitesh managed to impress with his direction skills. The film doesn’t bore you for a moment and all thanks to his direction and dialogue writing. Hitesh Kewalya’s dialogues are relevant, catchy and funny. Interestingly, his detailed work on every character and other aspects such as screenplay, story, and dialogues is praiseworthy.

Performances

Ayushmann Khurrana, as Kartik, impresses us with yet another challenging role of his career. But in some portions, Ayushmann tries to do a bit over the top and his expression looks animated. It’s not Ayushmann’s best which we have already seen in Article 15 and Andhadhun. Jitendra Kumar as Aman looks confused and unconfident. Despite having a long and important role, Jitu Bhaiyya failed to create a mark.

Maanvi Gagroo as Goggle is a loud yet interesting character. She has delivered a good performance. Pankhuri Awasthy as Kusum is cute and has her moment.

But the stars of the film are Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha and Sunita Rajwar. Gajrao Rao as Shankar Tripathi is arrogant but unintentionally funny. The actor stands out in the meatiest role of his career. Especially, his scenes with Neena Gupta are bang on. Neena Gupta as Sunaina Tripathi is a loving and badass mother. The actress has given a solid performance and managed to bring a smile on audiences’ faces with her impeccable comic timing.

Manurishi Chaddha and Sunita Rajwar as Chaman and Champa Tripathi are yet another solid performers of the film. Their nok jhok with elder Tripathis is one of the iconic moments of the film. Especially, when Chaman and Shankar confront each other for watching adult videos during their teenage days is one of the highlight scenes of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Bhumi Pednekar’s special appearance is good and reminds us of the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan chemistry between Ayushmann and her.

Music and Background score

Music of Tanishka Bagchi, Vayu and Tony Kakkar is good and suits the film. However, the background music by Karan Kulkarni is loud and irritates the ears.

Technical aspects

Chirantan Das’ cinematography is excellent as his lenses show the beauty of the social-comedy film. Ninad Khanolkar’s editing is crisp and sharp. His good editing makes the film entertaining.

Verdict

On and all, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan gives a lesson to homophobic people in society. The film has a double masala of information and entertainment. The film will not bore you for a single moment. After all, 'Iss Duniya Mein Pyaar Bina Chain Hi Kaha Hai’.

We give 3.5 stars out of 5 to Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.