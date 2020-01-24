Street Dancer 3D Movie Review: Varun Dhawan & Co. Make Your Bones Groove With Their Cool Dance Moves

Plot

Sahej (Varun Dhawan) and his troupe of dancers called 'Street Dancers' are always at loggerheads with a Pakistani girl Inaayat (Shraddha Kapoor) and her

dance team known as 'Rule Breakers'.

While the former believes that 'life ka rule No. 1 hain never be no. 2, the latter emphasizes on 'kuch alag karne ka'. Be it during cricket match or dance floor, their India-Pakistan rivalry always seeps into their interactions with each other.

One day, when Inaayat stumbles upon hungry, homeless feeding off the crumbs left behind by her and Sahej's troupe, her conscience is pricked. On learning that these people are illegal immigrants trapped in the country from Anna (Prabhu Deva), she and her troupe of dancers decide to participate in one of the biggest dance challenges in London to help them with the prize money.

Will Sahej and his dance troupe also lend a helping hand for this bigger cause? The rest of the film holds an answer to that.

Direction

Right from contemporary, afro, jazz, slow-mo, krumping, locking to popping, Remo D'souza brings alive these eye-popping dance forms on the big screen and leaves you mesmerized. But it fails to tug at your heartstrings when it comes to the emotional value. The incoherent screenplay and wafer-thin plot are the main villains in this dance flick. The dialogues of the film fall flat and make you chuckle for the wrong reasons.

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and team dance to impress, but they are let down by feeble writing.

Performances

Varun Dhawan's Sahej is a combination of droolworthy six-pack abs, infectious swag and admirable dancing skills and the actor ticks all these boxes. However, things go a tad off the mark when it comes to emoting.

Shraddha Kapoor looks resplescent and impresses in the dance department as well. Nora Fatehi's jaw-dropping twerk moves on the floor will make you say 'haye garmi'.

Prabhu Deva brings in lots of whistles and cheers when he shakes a leg on the dance floor. Aparshakti Khurrana leaves a mark in his limited role.

Dance-turned-actors Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande and Raghav Juyal leave you in awe with their dance sequences.

Technical Aspects

The killer dance moves on the 3D screen are a treat for the eyes. Vijay Kumar Arora's cinematography blends well with the theme of the dance film. Manan Sagar's editing scissor made a few blunt cuts.

Music

Most of the songs are woven into the narrative to take the story forward and are accompanied with breathtaking visuals of dance forms. Out of all the tracks, 'Garmi' and 'Muqabla' score high.

Verdict

One of the dialogues in the film goes like, 'Champion bhi ikka tab nikalta jab saamne baadshah hota hai.' In this Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer, the ace card is the mind-boggling dance sequences which keep your eyes glued to the screen.

We give 3 stars out of 5 for Street Dancer 3D.