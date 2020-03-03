Teen Muhurat Movie Review: Three Women Prove Self-Belief Is More Important Than Societal Comfort

Director: Deyali Mukherjee

Language: Hindi/ English

Duration: 70 minutes

Story: Teen Muhurat showcases three different women at a crucial time in their lives where they stand up for themselves and made a decision based on their own beliefs and not someone else's influence.

Review: Teen Muhurat is a film that tries to showcase women as they are, different from one another even if they have the same strength. We get to meet Ritu, Isha and Neha at different crucial moments of their lives, where one questions the ethics of getting married, the other two stand up for themselves in professional lives.

The director, a woman herself, tries to showcase the complexity and the pressure a woman feels to please the family, society, stereotypes and then herself. Ritu, hours before getting married, wonders if she wants to give into patriarchy even though she is happy with her partner, while her friend, who belongs to the LGBTQ community is struggling to win his loved one's approval.

The second muhurat follows Neha, who is a career woman and believes in herself. She is kind, understanding and hardworking but her faith wavers when she finds out the work she has been doing will never be recognized because society only cares about how she looks. Isha, on the other hand, already knows the society won't take her seriously until she becomes someone who can dictate the terms. So she chooses to do what is best for her, not carrying about others' expectations.

Teen Muhurat gives us a chance to see three different women in the most important and decisive moments of their lives. While they all chose different paths, they chose it on their own terms. The director, Deyali Mukherjee, has kept all three stories simple and to the point. And the well-maintained continuity helps with a smoother transition from one story to another.

These women prove that in every walk of life, they have the right to choose their beliefs over society's comfort.

