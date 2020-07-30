Yaara Movie Review: Tigmanshu Dhulia's Gang Of Four Has Chemistry But No Motive

{rating}

Available On: ZEE5

Duration: 130 minutes

Language: Hindi

Story: Yaara follows the Chaukdi Gang which includes Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, and Kenny Basumatary. This gang of four once ruled with drug smuggling, gun-running and looting racket, however, they are nabbed by the police during the Naxal movement. After serving their time in jail, they head their own different paths to escape their past and start a new life.

Review: Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Yaara is about friendship, love, crime and even some historic moments in India from the 1950s to 1990s. The film follows Vidyut Jammwal as Phagun and Amit Sadh as Mitwa from their childhood to the end, and beyond their friendship. Based on 2011 French crime drama Les Lyonnais (A Gang Story) the film, in the beginning, has the audience believing in an epic saga, which by the third act loses it footing and wraps up with a quick ending.

Phagun and Mitwa met when the latter was adopted by Phagun's father. The duo sticks together all through childhood, their first crime and even as they move on to better things in life. They also meet two more kids just as carefree and bold as them. With Rizwan (Vijay Varma) and Bahadur (Kenny Basumatary), they become the Chaukdi Gang. Well into adulthood, the gang of four continues to stick together, hanging out dancing and singing in remote areas near Nepal's border when they are not committing crimes and running a racket. While they have faith in each other against all odds, more bodies will keep dropping until none are left.

Yaara Follows The Chaukdi Gang From The 1950s To 1990s The film often shifts between decades to give a glimpse of what happened in the lives of the Chaukdi Gang. The first half of the film is all fun and games as the quirky characters find their ways into their life of crime, but the plot soon falters as the story begins to focus on the historical relevance of the time. In an effort to present the little details, the screenplay fails to focus on the characters and their development. The haphazard editing of the film does not help its cause either. While it takes a few turns that feel aimless, Dhulia manages to redirect the plot towards the end. Vidyut Jammwal As Phagun Jammwal takes the most screen time and makes the best of it with some great action scenes as well as his chemistry as part of the foursome. Amit Sadh makes for a good character full of quirky energy and later full of regret. Vijay Varma and Kenny do their best with what little they are offered, similarly, Shruti manages her best even with an inconsistent character arc. Despite all this, Yaara still has some enjoyable moments as the story attempts to present the meaning in 'Circle Of Life'. Yaara Is Available On ZEE5 Overall, Yaara has a few moments that restore your faith in the film and its characters. The Chaukdi Gang has much more to offer but the plot only scratches the surface during the 130 minutes run time.

