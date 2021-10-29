Hum Do Hamare Do Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon's Family Entertainer Makes For A 'Mauj-E-Karam' Watch

Story

Dhruv Shikhar (Rajkummar Rao), an enterpreneur dealing with virtual reality bumps into Anya Mehra (Kriti Sanon), a blogger at the launch event of his app. A visibly nervous Dhruv barely manages to strike a conversation with her and ends up irking her with his clumsy behaviour.

On the other hand, Anya finds him 'khadoos.' Over multiple meetings, Dhruv ends up falling in love with her and wins her heart with the cutest proposal ever.

But there's a catch! Anya wishes to marry a guy with a sweet family and a cute dog. In order that he doesn't lose his lady love Dhruv arranges for fake parents in the form of Paresh Rawal (Puroshotam Mishra) and Ratna Pathak Shah (Dipti Kashyap). Interestingly, Puroshotam and Dipti were college sweethearts whose love story failed to culiminate into marriage.

The rest of the plot revolves around how Dhruv tries to make sure that his marriage plans don't get thwarted because of Puroshotam's missteps as he still harbours feelings for Dipti.

Direction

Abhishek Jain who is known for Gujarati films like Bey Yaar and Wrong Side Raju picks up a heartwarming subject to make his directorial debut in Hindi cinema and presents it with empathy. The idea of how families are not necessarily made of blood relations, but by love and affection is beautifully painted by the filmmaker with his nuanced strokes of story-telling. There are moments when the screenplay falters a bit but the seasoned actors quickly take charge.

On the flipside, the last 15-20 minutes of the film could have shaped up better. The series of events unfolding during that period come across as a tad contrived.

Performances

The new-age pair Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon ooze an affable chemistry which lends a breezy touch to the film. Giving them a stiff competition are Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah who deliver a range of emotions and make you 'feel' their whirlwind journey. There are times when you might even reach for your tissues as they hit straight into your hearts. The rest of the cast including Manu Rishi Chadha, Prachee Shah Pandya and Aparshakti Khurana deliver a good act.

Technical Aspects

Amalendu Chaudhary's camera work lends a happy and vibrant mood to the film. Dev Rao Jadhav's editing works fine for the narrative.

Music

Rajkummar-Kriti's sizzling chemistry and the latter's 'thumkas' make 'Bansuri' a foot-taping dance number. 'Kamli' and 'Mauj-E-Karam' also come with their own respective charm. The rest of the tracks are hummable.

Verdict

It's been a while since Bollywood has treated us with some wholesome entertainers that can be watched with the entire family. Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon's film makes a mark with its light comic moments and the heart in the right place. Barring a few slip-ups, Hum Do Hamare Do is a roller coaster of emotions which leaves you with a big smile at the end of the ride.