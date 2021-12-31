Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 Movie Review: Irrfan Khan Makes Up For Outdated Script With His Acting & Charm

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Irrfan Khan, Ranvir Shorey Director: Navneet Baj Saini

Available On: ZEE5

Duration: 126 Minutes

Language: Hindi

Trigger Warnings: Abuse

Story: Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 set in Bangkok, follows an Indian, Shekhar willing to help out other Indians in the city. However, his simple life turns upside down, when a girl comes to him asking to kidnap her to save her from her husband.

Review: Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, released on ZEE5 is at most a way for the late actor's fans to watch him on-screen once again. Directed by Navneet Baj Saini, the film most likely was shot around a decade ago and could not find a release any time soon. The same is confirmed by the outdated screenplay and cinematography which unfortunately objectifies the female lead and glamourises abuse and crime in a romantic light.

The film follows an unusual handyman character Shekar Sahyogi (Irrfan Khan) who is willing to help any Indian passing this lane. However, eventually, it is his helpful nature that gets him in trouble. The request comes from Deepal Shaw's Maya Diwan who wants him to kidnap her and get a fat ransom from her businessman husband, Abhishek (played by Ranvir Shorey).

After beginning the plan, Shekar soon realises he has walked into a neatly woven web and is now being framed for a murder of a Maya Diwan who he had never met. Already stuck in debt, Shekar has two options - he can either run away or uncover the truth behind the Maya he met, the one he fell in love with.

Bollywood earlier has backed similar stories including Bhagam Bagh, while the former took a comedy route, Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 is a more serious film with real consequences for Shekhar, which he is ready to face. The makers do deserve praise for the several twists that are bound to surprise the audience in the second half.

Even with the simple screenplay, late Irrfan Khan does get a few good moments onscreen. All three actors including Ranvir have given their best, though if Deepal Shaw had accepted a more villainous side of her character it would have made for a more interesting watch. The editing does not do these characters any good as several scenes seem like they were just clubbed together, raising a few red flags and loopholes in the storyline.

Overall with a more refined script, which is acceptable by today's audience, Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 could have actually managed to entertain the big screen audience.