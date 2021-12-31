Waah Zindagi Movie Review: Naveen Kasturia Starrer Falls Flat Due To A Shoddy Execution

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Plabita Borthakur, Manoj Joshi, Lalit Sharma Director: Dinesh S Yadav

Available On: ZEE5

Duration: 115 Minutes

Language: Hindi

Trigger Warnings: Suicide Scene

Waah Zindagi is based on the lines of some serious issues like the 'Make In India' movement, water politics in the rural areas and the scams in the name of International MNCs. However, The central message of the plot only reaches one by the conclusion and that too due to the gripping act of Naveen Kasturia.

What's Yay: The performances and the music

What's Nay: The writing and the screenplay

Story

Ashok (Naveen Kasturia) wishes to fulfil his grandfather (Sanjay Mishra)'s dream of bringing water to his drought-stricken village and reuniting with his childhood love Reena (Plabita Borthakur). This leads to him going down the path of entrepreneurship that faces a huge obstacle due to the onset of the products from China. He faces his arch-nemesis in a ruthless businessman Jagat Shah (Manoj Joshi). He also gets embroiled on the wrong side of a local royalty and goon Banna (Vijay Raaz). Despite these obstacles, Ashok becomes the pioneer of the 'Make In India' movement after a phase of self-realisation.

Direction

Filmmaker Dinesh Yadav has tried to delve deep into a riveting subject with an almost satirical dark comedy touch to it. However, it's the half-baked writing and screenplay which is an underwhelming aspect of this one. One does not comprehend Ashok's growth as an entrepreneur and his sudden tumultuous experience owing to the Chinese products.

Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 Movie Review: Irrfan Khan Makes Up For Outdated Script With His Acting & Charm

On one hand, Vijay Raaz's Banna is at loggerheads with Ashok and his friend (Lalit Sharma) but on the other hand, his finances are being used to let Ashok out of the prison. Even the entire plotline of Ashok's phase of self-realisation with the ascetics looks far-fetched. The protagonist's seamless methods of scamming people in the name of an International MNC is in complete contrast with his preachy actions on the Make In India movement. Barring Kasturia's speech, in the end, none of the dialogues nor the comic elements has the required spark. The entire plot appears to be convoluted and chaotic because of which one also finds it difficult to relate with the characters.

Emily In Paris Review: Lily Collins Starrer's Vibrancy Of Romance And Drama Is A Guilty Indulgence

Performances

Naveen Kasturia is a strong binding anchor when it comes to carrying the movie on his shoulders. His monologue at the end on motivating the citizens to promote and produce the local goods instead of the foreign products was one of the highlights of Waah Zindagi. His character would've come across as more nuanced with better writing. Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra and Manoj Joshi are such powerhouses of talents but their presence felt highly underutilized in this one. Plabita Borthakur showcases a convincing act in her brief stint as Ashok's love interest. Lalit Sharma brings in the comic elements in this one.

Technical Aspects

The cinematography and editing could've been polished in several portions of the movie. The music by Parag Chhabra blends well with the plot. Some of the soundtracks namely 'Bhaari Bhaari', 'Jindhadi' and 'Naino' may strike a chord.

Verdict

Waah Zindagi fails to make a larger sound due to some intricately underwhelming facets. If you are a fan of Naveen Kasturia's craft especially from his TVF filmography, you can give this one a watch. We give Waah Zindagi 2.5 out of 5 stars.