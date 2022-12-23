Cirkus Review: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is A Laughter Riot, Perfect Christmas Gift For Fans

Movie Name: Cirkus

Cirkus Director: Rohit Shetty

Cirkus Cast: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez

Cirkus Rating: 3.5/5

Ranveer Singh is an actor who is known for his infectious energy both on and off the screens. And when he collaborated with Rohit Shetty, a complete entertainment package was undoubtedly guaranteed. In fact, their first collaboration Simmba, which was released in December 2018, was a massive hit at the box office. And as the actor director duo has collaborated once again for Cirkus this year, the period comedy drama was among the most anticipated movies of 2022. Needless to say, it has managed to create a substantial buzz in the town. And with Cirkus, Ranveer and Rohit have proved to be a hit jodi once again.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernande, Varun Sharna, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Johnny Lever, Anil Charanjit, Tiku Talsania, Cirkus has turned out to be a laughter riot. To note, Cirkus happens to be a story of two sets of identical twins (Ranveer & Varun) who are adopted by two different families and grow up in two different cities. Unaware of the existence of their twins, Ranveer and Varun's characters lead to a comedy of errors as they visit the city wherein their twins reside. Cirkus is a complete family entertainer and a laughter ride. However, you will have to keep the creative aspect aside while watching the movie.

While the lead actors did a decent job, it is the supporting cast that won the hearts. In fact, Sanjay Mishra outshined everyone in Cirkus and gave a stupendous performance. He was hilarious and clearly became the 'hero' of the film. One could expect a laughter riot every time Sanjay Mishra took over the screen.

To note, the screenplay and dialogues prove to be the game changer for Cirkus as without a proper screenplay the movie would have been a disaster. On the other hand, the music of the film gets an average reaction. However, Deepika Padukone's special number with Ranveer Singh (Current Laga Re) happens turns out to be one of the highlights of the film. Their chemistry in the song was electrifying. While the background score is decent as well, the sound effects were quite impressive for a comedy film. Overall, Cirkus gets 3.5 stars and the extra mark here goes for the fantastic supporting cast who did their well and brought the film to us in a different manner where we can laugh in these hard times.

A review by Raj Dixit