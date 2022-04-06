Dasvi Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan-Yami Gautam-Nimrat Kaur's Film Delivers An Impressive Report Card

Story

Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek Bachchan), a street-smart and powerful politician, is sent to judicial custody in connection with an educational scam. "Yeh Chaudharahat ki pagdi hain, jhukti ko nahin," he proudly proclaims when asked to enter the prison through a tiny door. In his absence, he appoints his meek wife Bimladevi (Nimrat Kaur) as the Chief Minister and entrusts her with the responsibility of running the state.

Meanwhile, in prison, Ganga Ram comes across the no-nonsense Superintendent Of Police, Jyoti Deswal (Yami Gautam) who refuses to bend to Chaudhary's whims and fancies. Later in the heat of a moment, Jyoti ends up triggering Chaudhary by calling him an 'anpadh gawaar.' Upset over his insult, the disgraced Chief Minister takes up the challenge of completing his tenth grade exams.

As time passes by, the man who is used to power-play outside, finds himself lost in the world of education. On the other hand, Chaudhary's wife Bimladevi, driven by the lust of power, starts learning the tricks of politics to stop her husband from reclaiming his position. Will Ganga Ram Chaudhary win both the tests? The rest of the film holds an answer to that.

Direction

Tushar Jalota makes a confident debut as a director with Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi. He makes sure to pack in enough laughs in his social satire to keep you entertained throughout the film. Some of the political jargon hits the bull's eye and makes you chuckle. Without being too preachy, Jalota and his team of writers (Suresh Nair and Ritesh Shah) touch a relevant subject which strikes a chord.

In a country where we often come across barely-qualified politicians holding the power of decision-making, Jalota's Dasvi throws light on the importance of education. In one of the scenes in the film, Abhishek's character Ganga Ram talks about the difference between 'aankh' and 'drishti', and 'dimaag' and 'soch' and how it's education which helps you to differentiate between these things.

Speaking about the 'nay' points, the narrative does get a tad repetitive in the second half but Tushar quickly tightens his directorial reins and takes his film to the winning point.

Performances

Before the trailer launch of Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan had penned a heartwarming note in which he had mentioned that he wants to be unapologetic about this film because he deeply believes that the team has made a good flick. Well, we must say, Jr. Bachchan's words ring every bit true. As Ganga Ram Chaudhary, the actor brings with him a certain swag and vulnerability which instantly wins you over.

Yami Gautam as the 'Sherni' tough cop shines in her role and proves yet again why she is one of the most promising talents in Indian cinema. One of her crucial scenes with Abhishek Bachchan in the latter half, leaves you moist-eyed with a smile. Lending an equally effective performance on screen is Nimrat Kaur as Bimladevi. Her transformation from a docile better half of a politician to a crafty, power-hungry Chief Minister makes for an entertaining watch.

Popular Youtuber Arun Kuswah, who rose to fame as Chote Miyan in TVF videos, gives you plenty of rib-tickling moments. The rest of the cast including Danish Hussain play their parts well.

Technical Aspects

Kabir Tejpal's camera work goes apt with the narrative of the film. A Sreekar Prasad takes his editing tight which is why there's barely any dull moment in Dasvi.

Music

'Macha Macha Re' crooned by Mika Singh makes for a foot-tapping listen. The rest of the tracks, 'Ghani Trip', 'Thaan Liya' and 'Nakhralo' are forgettable.

Verdict

Ganga Ram Chaudhary and Bimala Devi quip, "Thoda uchaa bolo" to each other when the political power lies in their respective hands. However, in Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan and his team let their work do all talking and pass with flying colours.