Heropanti 2 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film Makes You Want To Go Magic, Poof & Gone

Story

When not polishing nails, Laila (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) plots to empty bank accounts of people in India on March 31. Why? Because, it's the last date to file IT returns in the country and the banks are supposed to be flooded with cash. On the other hand, there's a 'bhola' baccha RJ (Tiger Shroff) switching jobs as his dearest 'maa' Amrita Singh believes he's too innocent for the 'paapi' world outside.

Enter Inaaya (Tara Sutaria) aka poor cousin of Poo from K3G. She is supposed to be a 'gaming princess' who doesn't bat an eyelid to sue a magazine because they included her introduction in an article, obviously on her. Inaaya spots RJ and voila, we discover that there's a flashback.

'Bhola' baccha RJ is actually Babloo, a cyber hacker who has had a past with Laila. Now, Laila wants to catch Babloo at any cost. What follows next is some action sequences, songs and lame dialogues strewn into the narrative and presented to us as a film!

Direction

Heropanti 2 makes you realise the importance of a good director. One of the reasons why this Tiger Shroff-starrer turns out to be tedious watch is because of Ahmed Khan's poor direction.

It's time, some filmmakers realise that making mass entertainers doesn't mean just blowing money on lavish production values and exotic locations. Even a film belonging to this genre needs a solid story as its backbone. The audience today is smart enough to catch one pulling up the same old tricks from the box.

Another reason why Heropanti 2 makes you wince in your seats is because of the low-brow humour. What comes across as a shocker is the fact that these lines have been penned by Rajat Arora who has given us some iconic dialogues in films like The Dirty Picture and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

Performances

Ever since Tiger Shroff stepped into the film industry, his 'got no bones' stunts and action sequences has always left us in awe. He does so once again in Heropanti 2 as well. But, it's high time that the young lad ups his game by teaming up with filmmakers who utilise his strengths in a better way and give him an opportunity to explore as an actor.

Tara Sutaria is saddled with one of the most badly written female characters in recent times. There's a scene where her character Inaaya kisses Babloo without his consent and says, "Tumhari kismat khul gayi hain." If that wasn't enough, she even gets her assistant to check a mole on his butt.

It's heartbreaking to watch a talented actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui hamming to his fullest to display his maniacal side as a baddie. Amrita Singh gets to play another 'maa' who even says, 'MCBC' to her son. Wait, she means, 'Main chali, bye cutie' here!

Technical Aspects

Kabir Lal's cinematography is stylish and sleek. Some of the action sequences have been choreographed really well. The film could have been snipped shorter by a few minutes.

Music

Even a music maestro like AR Rahman fails to breath life in Heropanti 2. He and lyricist Mehboob (the original Rangeela gang) team up to deliver some songs which work well as a standalone album. They also have some eye-popping visuals. But the catch is they simply look out of the place in the narrative.

Verdict

In one of the scenes in the film, Laila tells Babloo, "Bahut ho gayi teri heropanti." Well, let's hope the makers take their own words seriously and not roll another film from this franchise. It's high time now that Tiger enters a different den and conquers hearts there!