Janhit Mein Jaari Movie Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha Carries The Film On Her Shoulders

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anud Singh Dhaka, Paritosh Tripathi, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala Director: Jai Basantu Singh

Nushrratt Bharuccha's film Janhit Mein Jaari is a social satire and very relevant to the times. The film talks about a serious topic like safe sex and the use of contraceptives, in an assertive manner. Thousands of women die every year in India due to unplanned pregnancies and / or abortion and the story of the film is woven around this fact.

Let's see how the film has showcased these issues.

The Story

Manokamna Tripathi aka Manu (Nushrratt Bharuccha), a small-town girl, wants to stand on her own feet before she gets married. In her haste to be independent, she picks up a job as a sales representative at a local condom-making company. After a few stressful moments about her job, her family begins to support her.

At the same time, Ranjan (Anud Singh Dhaka) comes into her life. The two come closer and soon get married. But Manu's in-laws do not know about her job. As she tries to balance her work-life, a tragic turn of events prompts Manu to act more emotionally and responsibly on the job than before.

Will she be able to keep her conservative family by her side or will she be alone on her journey to create awareness in the society?

Director Jai Basantu Singh and writer Raaj Shaandilyaa have tackled a serious subject in a very interesting way through one-liners. Towards the end, the film is not just about awareness about condoms and safe sex, but also touches upon serious issues like abortion, patriarchy, and more.

The film seems a bit stretched in the second half, but keeps your attention till the climax.

The cinematography and production design of Janhit Mein Jaari are commendable.

Performances

It would not be wrong to say that Nushrratt Bharuccha carries the film on her shoulders. She looks strong as a condom sales representative, and also touches the heart in the emotional scenes.

Anud Singh Dhaka is well suited to the character of an ideal son and husband. Although, his character could have been refined a little more and depth could have been added to it.

Actors Paritosh Tripathi, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala deserve special mention in the supporting cast. The characters played by them keep the film tied from beginning to end.

Verdict

Considering the ignorance of society towards safe sex and population control, Janhit Mein Jaari can be taken as a socially relevant and important film.

Janhit Mein Jaari releases on June 10, 2022. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali under his banner Bhanushali Studios Limited, and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.

Rating

4 stars out of 5.