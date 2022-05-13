Jayeshbhai Jordaar Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Makes Your Heart Go Boom In A Not-So-Jordaar Film

Story

Jayeshbhai Jordaar begins in our hero's (Ranveer Singh) voiceover where he talks about how while the world is busy searching for life on Mars, his family is more concerned about getting a 'nanka' (male heir) for their lineage to flourish. In between, we learn that Jayeshbhai's pregnant wife Mudhra (Shalini Pandey) had multiple miscarriages in the past, and that her frail body might be able to conceive for the last time. Jayeshbhai and Mudhra are already parents to a young girl Siddhi (Jia Vidya).

After a pre-natal determination test when Jayeshbhai learns that his wife is expecting a girl child again, he finally musters courage to protect his wife and his unborn daughter from his chauvinistic parents (Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah). Will he win this fight against the regressive mindset?

Direction

At a time when you have the testosterone-driven heroes ruling the big screen, debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar tries to turn the tide with his timid but determined hero. Unfortunately, he is failed by a lackluster script and weak execution which works only in parts and pieces.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar starts on a banger note, but soon loses its identity as it tries to breathe under a pile of topics like female infanticide, gender stereotype, disparity and domestic violence. The humour also loses its punch with the passing time, and preachiness seeps in especially post interval.

If Munnabhai MBBS had 'jaadu ki jhappi', Jayeshbhai Jordaar has its own weapon in the form of 'pappi'. In one of the scenes what could have been an emotionally-charged sequence otherwise, this bizarre plot element makes its entry and then, things only get ridiculous from whereon. Finally when the end credits roll, you are left with nothing but a handful of good scenes.

Performances

It's no doubt that Ranveer Singh is one of the finest talents in the country who shape-shifts into any role and delivers it with sincerity and conviction.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is no different. Here too, the actor makes sure to get the authenticity, body language and nuances right, and it reflects on the screen as well. However, the mediocre writing barely gives him a chance to make Jayeshbhai a 'jordaar' character. Nevertheless, he still manages to leave a mark in his own way.

Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey makes a good debut in the Hindi Film Industry and gets her submissive act on point in the film.

But, the real firecracker of Jayeshbhai Jordaar is Jia Vaidya who plays the lead pair's fiesty daughter Siddhi. She brings in that much needed energy in the incoherent narrative.

Boman Irani's portrayal of toxic masculinity also catches your attention. Ratna Pathak Shah delivers a satisfying performance.

Technical Aspects

The production value of Jayeshbhai Jordaar has nothing novel to offer. Siddharth Diwan's camerawork is satisfactory. Namrata Rao's editing also works fine.

Music

Barring 'Firecracker' which plays during the closing credits, there's hardly anything hummable in Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Verdict

In one of the scenes, Jayeshbhai tells his daughter, "Mandir mein jaate hai toh waha humko puchte hai ki prasad mein kya logein laadu yaa shiro? Jo bhi milta hai use le lete hain." However, this logic doesn't apply when it comes to film-viewing.

At a time when the audience is spoilt for choice, only a well-written, entertaining film will find its way into their hearts. Apart from Ranveer Singh's sincere act, Jia Vaidya's spunkiness and a few hilarious one-liners, Jayeshbhai Jordaar hardly has anything else to keep you engaged.