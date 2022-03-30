Sharmaji Namkeen Movie Review: Late Rishi Kapoor & Paresh Rawal Whip Up A Flavoursome Experience

Story

BG Sharma aka Sharmaji (Rishi Kapoor/Paresh Rawal), a widower and a middle-class man in Delhi, struggles to cope with his voluntary retirement. 'Jab se retire hua hain, maata chad gaye hai sar par,' his elder son Riku (Suhail Nayyar) constantly whines as he sees his father's unsuccessful attempts to keep himself occupied. Neither the daily soaps nor the social networking sites are exciting enough for Sharmaji in his second innings.

The only place where the old man finds joy is the kitchen where he uses his culinary skills to cook mouth-watering dishes. From crispy kachoris and chaats to flaky paranthas, the magic lies on his fingertips.

However, his mundane life takes a delightful twist when his best friend KK Chaddha (Satish Kaushik) recommends his name as a cook for his niece's friend's spiritual gathering function. When Sharmaji lands up at the lady's place, he gets a shock of his life. But, it also rekindles his passion for cooking.

Thus, Sharmaji dons the chef's apron and picks up his karchi (laddle) to lead a double life while his kids remain unaware of their father's hilarious adventures.

Direction

Director Hitesh Bhatia along with co-writer Supratik Sen pen a heartwarming story which will appeal to everyone irrespective of their age. With its heart in the right place, Sharmaji Namkeen touches upon a lot of relevant topics, be it ageism or the dynamics of a father-son relationship. Bhatia purely relies on seasoned actors like late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal to elevate the simple writing. Some of the moments in the film are genuinely funny and leave you grinning from ear-to-ear especially the scenes featuring Rishi Kapoor.

It takes some time to get used to seeing both, Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal play the same character. But, once the story pulls you in, this point barely comes as a hindrance.

Performances

As Sharmaji, late Rishi Kapoor exudes a certain sense of innocence which warms the cockles of your hearts. With a mischievous glint in his eyes and his trademark smile, the veteran actor delivers an enjoyable performance which tickles your taste buds. On the other hand, Paresh Rawal's portrayal of Sharmaji relies more on his comic timings. Together, the two legendary actors give Sharmaji their own 'namkeen' touch.

Juhi Chawla lits up the frame with her sweet performance and you'll be totally diggin' into her scenes with Rishi Kapoor. For those who have feasted on a staple of their 90s films like Darr, Bol Radha Bol amongst others, it's nostalgia vibes all over.

The rest of the cast including Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, Parmeet Sethi, Isha Talwar, Taaruk Raina and Suhail Nayyar help this trio in making Sharmaji Namkeen an entertaining watch.

Technical Aspects

Piyush Puty's camera captures all the culinary delights in such a visually appealing manner that you might find your stomach growling with hunger. Bodhaditya Banerjee keeps his editing scissors sharp to give you a crisp watch.

Music

Sneha Khanwilkar who is known for her experimental music, fails to cook a delicious music album when it comes to Sharmaji Namkeen. None of the songs register on your lips and that's where this Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer disappoints a bit.

Verdict

Sharmaji Namkeen makes for a wholesome watch despite some miscalculations in Hitesh Bhatia's recipe. Paresh Rawal, Hitesh Bhatia and the rest of the team deserve a pat on their pat for completing Rishi Kapoor's swan song as a tribute to him. Like Raj Kapoor famously said in his 1970 film Mera Naam Joker, 'The show must go on.'

Be prepared for a lump in your throat as the end credits features some BTS of Rishi Kapoor from the sets of Sharmaji Namkeen. I found myself nodding my head in agreement when those snippets appeared on the screen with 'Kya tumne kisi se kabhi pyaar kiya' song playing in the background. For most of us, Rishi Kapoor was and will always be the original rockstar!