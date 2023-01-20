Chhatriwali Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Rakul Preet Singh's Acting, Say ‘Society Will Get Message Loudly'

Actress
Rakul
Preet
Singh's
latest
movie,
Chhatriwali,
revolving
around
mature
and
taboo
topics
like
sex
education,
was
released
today,
January
20,
exclusively
on
Zee5.
Also
starring
Sumeet
Vyas,
the
film
weighs
in
on
the
importance
of
sex
education
in
one's
life.
Meanwhile,
netizens
have
shared
their
thoughts
on
the
film
and
seem
to
be
pretty
impressed
by
Rakul
Preet's
performance.
Revolving
around
Rakul
Preet
Singh
in
Chhatriwali
essays
the
role
of
a
quality
control
head
who
embarks
on
a
mission
to
change
the
society's
perception
about
sex
and
educate
the
young
minds.
In
the
meantime,
netizens
are
lauding
the
actress
for
her
powerful
portrayal
in
the
film
and
how
sensitively
the
topic
has
been
dealt
with.
Sharing
the
reviews
of
Chhatriwali,
some
said
that
the
film's
concept
isn't
something
new,
but
the
conviction
with
which
it
has
been
narrated
is
splendid.
Many
users
have
shared
their
reactions
on
the
microblogging
platform
and
called
the
social
drama
an
entertaining
and
strongly
messaged
movie.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 16:38 [IST]