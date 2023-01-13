Kuttey Twitter Review: Netizens Dub Arjun Kapoor's Film ‘DISASTER' For Poor Acting, Here's What They Wrote

Arjun
Kapoor
and
Tabu
starrer
Kuttey
has
hit
theatres
on
Friday,
January
13.
The
film's
trailer
generated
a
lot
of
buzz
because
of
its
stellar
cast,
which
includes
Konkanna
Sen
Sharma,
Nasseruddin
Shah,
Rdhika
Madan,
Kumud
Mishra,
and
others.
Dubbed
a
dark
comedy,
Kuttey
has
been
directed
by
ace
filmmaker
Vishal
Bhadwaj's
son
Aasmaan
Bharadwaj.
It
is
Aasmaan's
debut
movie,
while
Vishal
Bharadwaj
composed
the
film's
music.
Meanwhile,
microblogging
sites
are
flooded
with
mixed
reactions,
with
many
users
calling
the
movie
a
disaster
while
others
seem
pretty
impressed
with
the
film's
story.
The
film
has
also
come
under
the
"boycott
Bollywood" umbrella,
while
several
of
them
have
called
out
Arjun
Kapoor
for
his
poor
acting
skills.
Though
multiple
tweets
appreciated
Aasmaan
Bhawadwaj's
job,
they
called
him
the
shadow
of
his
talented
father.
The
film
is
receiving
lukewarm
reviews.
Let's
take
a
look
at
what
netizens
are
saying
about
the
film.
