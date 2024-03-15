Bastar The Naxal Story Review: Adah and Indira Shine In This Film Which Showcases The Hard-Hitting Reality

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Adah Sharma, Indira Tiwari, A Vijay Krishna Director: Sudipto Sen

Bastar The Naxal Story Review: After The Kerala Story last year, the team of the film, producer Vipul Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and lead actress Adah Sharma, are back together once again with the movie, Bastar The Naxal Story. The movie has been making it to the headlines since the time it was announced, and finally, today, it has hit the big screens. So, is the movie worth your time and money? Find out in our review below...

The film is about Neerja Madhavan (Adah Sharma) who is an IPS officer working in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. The jungles of Bastar are ruled by the Naxals, who want to have their own government there and they don't even allow the hoisting of the Indian flag in Bastar. If someone does that they brutally kill that person. Now, Neerja's only aim is to finish the terror of Naxals in Bastar. How she does that forms the rest of the story...

Bastar The Naxal Story is based on the real life incidents that took place in the region in early 2000s. The story of the film is interesting, but the movie is a bumpy ride. The first half of the film is a bit slow, and apart from a few sequences nothing leaves a strong mark before the interval.

The movie surely gets better in the second half when Neerja actually takes the charge. The climax war between Naxals and police officers has been shot very well. Even the courtroom sequences are very interesting. The jugalbandi between the lawyers (Shilpa Shukla and Yashpal Sharma) are surely one of the highlights of the film.

One thing that we would like to point out is that this film is not for the faint-hearted. There are brutal violence sequences that would make you uncomfortable. So, if you are planning to watch Bastar The Naxal Story, get ready to watch a lot of blood on the big screens.

Bastar The Naxal Story Actors' Performances

Performance wise, Adah Sharma once again proves that she is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. The actress is very good as Neerja Madhavan. A Vijay Krishna, who played one of the antagonists in The Kerala Story, also plays the negative lead here. He is damn good in his role as the Naxal's leader. While Adah and A Vijay Krishna leave a strong mark with their performances, the show stealer is Indira Tiwari. She has performed the role of Ratna so well that you connect with her the most. From the first scene to the last scene, Tiwari is simply excellent. Other supporting actors like Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, and Raima Sen are good in their respective roles.

Overall, Bastar The Naxal Story isn't a great film, but it's not even a bad one. It's a movie with a good storyline, an average direction, and fantastic performances. So, you can watch it once, but as we said it's not for faint hearted people.