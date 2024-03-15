Bastar The Naxal Story Review: Adah and Indira Shine In This Film Which Showcases The Hard-Hitting Reality

Rating:
3.0/5
Star
Cast:
Adah
Sharma,
Indira
Tiwari,
A
Vijay
Krishna
Director:
Sudipto
Sen
Bastar
The
Naxal
Story
Review:
After
The
Kerala
Story
last
year,
the
team
of
the
film,
producer
Vipul
Shah,
director
Sudipto
Sen,
and
lead
actress
Adah
Sharma,
are
back
together
once
again
with
the
movie,
Bastar
The
Naxal
Story.
The
movie
has
been
making
it
to
the
headlines
since
the
time
it
was
announced,
and
finally,
today,
it
has
hit
the
big
screens.
So,
is
the
movie
worth
your
time
and
money?
Find
out
in
our
review
below...
The
film
is
about
Neerja
Madhavan
(Adah
Sharma)
who
is
an
IPS
officer
working
in
the
Bastar
district
of
Chhattisgarh.
The
jungles
of
Bastar
are
ruled
by
the
Naxals,
who
want
to
have
their
own
government
there
and
they
don't
even
allow
the
hoisting
of
the
Indian
flag
in
Bastar.
If
someone
does
that
they
brutally
kill
that
person.
Now,
Neerja's
only
aim
is
to
finish
the
terror
of
Naxals
in
Bastar.
How
she
does
that
forms
the
rest
of
the
story...
Bastar
The
Naxal
Story
is
based
on
the
real
life
incidents
that
took
place
in
the
region
in
early
2000s.
The
story
of
the
film
is
interesting,
but
the
movie
is
a
bumpy
ride.
The
first
half
of
the
film
is
a
bit
slow,
and
apart
from
a
few
sequences
nothing
leaves
a
strong
mark
before
the
interval.
The
movie
surely
gets
better
in
the
second
half
when
Neerja
actually
takes
the
charge.
The
climax
war
between
Naxals
and
police
officers
has
been
shot
very
well.
Even
the
courtroom
sequences
are
very
interesting.
The
jugalbandi
between
the
lawyers
(Shilpa
Shukla
and
Yashpal
Sharma)
are
surely
one
of
the
highlights
of
the
film.
One
thing
that
we
would
like
to
point
out
is
that
this
film
is
not
for
the
faint-hearted.
There
are
brutal
violence
sequences
that
would
make
you
uncomfortable.
So,
if
you
are
planning
to
watch
Bastar
The
Naxal
Story,
get
ready
to
watch
a
lot
of
blood
on
the
big
screens.
Bastar
The
Naxal
Story
Actors' Performances
Performance
wise,
Adah
Sharma
once
again
proves
that
she
is
one
of
the
most
talented
actresses
we
have
in
the
industry.
The
actress
is
very
good
as
Neerja
Madhavan.
A
Vijay
Krishna,
who
played
one
of
the
antagonists
in
The
Kerala
Story,
also
plays
the
negative
lead
here.
He
is
damn
good
in
his
role
as
the
Naxal's
leader.
While
Adah
and
A
Vijay
Krishna
leave
a
strong
mark
with
their
performances,
the
show
stealer
is
Indira
Tiwari.
She
has
performed
the
role
of
Ratna
so
well
that
you
connect
with
her
the
most.
From
the
first
scene
to
the
last
scene,
Tiwari
is
simply
excellent.
Other
supporting
actors
like
Shilpa
Shukla,
Yashpal
Sharma,
and
Raima
Sen
are
good
in
their
respective
roles.
Overall,
Bastar
The
Naxal
Story
isn't
a
great
film,
but
it's
not
even
a
bad
one.
It's
a
movie
with
a
good
storyline,
an
average
direction,
and
fantastic
performances.
So,
you
can
watch
it
once,
but
as
we
said
it's
not
for
faint
hearted
people.