Do Aur Do Pyaar Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi Shine In This Film Which Is A Sweet, Light-Hearted Rom-Com

Rating:
3.0/5
Star
Cast:
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi
Director:
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Review:
When
it
comes
to
romantic-comedy
genre,
filmmakers
are
mainly
coming
up
with
films
that
would
attract
the
millennials
and
GenZ.
The
love
happens,
the
conflict,
and
then
the
happy
ending.
But,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
starring
Vidya
Balan
and
Pratik
Gandhi
in
the
lead
roles
is
different
from
what
we
have
been
seeing
in
the
rom-com
genre
of
late.
So,
is
this
film
worth
your
time
and
money?
Find
out
in
our
review
below...
The
movie
revolves
around
Kavya
(Vidya
Balan)
and
Ani
(Pratik
Gandhi)
who
have
been
married
for
12
years
and
they
dated
for
three
years
before
eloping
and
tying
the
knot.
But
now,
apart
from
sharing
a
house,
there's
nothing
like
husband
and
wife
between
them.
Meanwhile,
both
of
them
are
having
extra-marital
affair;
Ani
is
dating
Nora
(Ileana
D'Cruz)
and
Kavya
is
in
a
relationship
with
a
guy
named
Vikram
(Sendhil
Ramamurthy).
But,
one
incident
changes
things
between
them
and
love
becomes
confusing.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
is
an
adaptation
of
the
international
film
The
Lovers,
and
the
screenplay
is
written
by
Suprotim
Sengupta
and
Eisha
Chopra,
and
it
is
directed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta.
As
we
said
earlier,
the
film
is
different
from
the
rom-coms
we
have
been
watching
in
the
past
few
years.
It
deals
with
some
heavy
topics
like
marriage,
romance,
divorce,
extra-marital
affair
and
confusion
in
a
relationship.
But,
the
writers
and
the
filmmaker
have
very
well
managed
to
narrate
this
story
in
a
light-hearted
manner.
The
movie
starts
on
a
slow
note,
but
after
15-20
minutes
it
picks
up
very
well,
and
the
first
half
is
filled
with
some
hilarious
sequences.
There
are
many
scenes
that
will
make
you
laugh
out
loud,
and
even
if
you
are
not
laughing
there
will
be
a
smile
on
your
face.
After
the
interval,
the
film
continues
the
momentum,
but
soon
when
the
drama
and
emotions
take
the
centre
stage,
it
starts
looking
lengthy
and
in
some
scenes
you
will
feel
like
the
movie
is
being
stretched.
The
runtime
of
the
film
is
just
139
minutes,
but
the
second
half
seems
so
lengthy
that
you
will
feel
that
you
have
been
watching
the
film
from
a
very
long
time.
Towards
the
climax
the
pace
of
the
film
also
becomes
very
slow.
A
tighter
narration
during
the
emotional
and
dramatic
scenes
would
have
made
this
movie
better.
However,
wherever
the
film
falters,
Vidya
Balan
and
Pratik
Gandhi
undoubtedly
save
it
with
their
fantastic
performances.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Actors'
Performances
In
a
rom-com,
the
most
important
thing
is
the
chemistry
between
the
lead
pair,
and
that's
where
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
wins
our
hearts
the
most.
Vidya
and
Pratik's
chemistry
is
just
perfect.
When
it
comes
to
performances,
both
the
leads
are
simply
amazing.
It
is
a
treat
to
watch
Vidya
Balan
in
a
movie
like
this,
and
she
has
performed
wonderfully.
From
comedy
scenes
to
the
emotional
finale,
Vidya
just
nails
it.
Also,
she
is
looking
beautiful
in
the
movie,
proving
that
age
is
just
a
number.
After
Madgaon
Express,
Pratik
Gandhi
once
again
steals
the
show
here.
He
is
the
heart
of
the
film,
and
has
played
the
role
of
Ani
to
T.
Undoubtedly,
he
has
the
best
comic
timing.
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy
play
supporting
roles,
and
they
are
decent
in
their
respecting
parts.
But,
this
movie
belongs
to
Vidya
and
Pratik,
and
people
are
going
to
love
this
new
jodi.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Music
The
songs
in
the
film
are
strictly
okay.
Jazbaati
Hai
Dil
surely
grabs
the
attention,
and
yes,
it
is
a
treat
to
watch
Vidya
dance
to
Bin
Tere
Sanam
Mar
Mitenge
Hum...
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Review
Final
Verdict
Overall,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
might
not
be
one
of
the
best
rom-coms
you
will
watch.
But,
it's
a
sweet,
light-hearted
movie
which
you
can
enjoy
once
in
a
theatre
near
you.
Also,
if
you
are
a
Vidya
Balan
and
Pratik
Gandhi
fan,
then
this
is
a
must
watch
for
you.