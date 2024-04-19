Do Aur Do Pyaar Twitter Review: Vidya-Pratik's Modern Love Story Makes Fans Say 'Netflix Par Daal Dete'

Do
In
this
whirlwind
world
where
everyone
craves
love
yet
yearns
for
peace,
"Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar" emerges
as
the
perfect
reflection
of
our
tumultuous
reality.
It
masterfully
portrays
how
the
stagnancy
of
a
relationship
can
propel
one
towards
the
allure
of
an
extramarital
affair.
Vidya
Balan
and
Pratik
Gandhi
reign
supreme,
infusing
the
film
with
their
compelling
performances,
while
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy
play
pivotal
roles.
Directed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta,
"Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar"
made
its
grand
entrance
into
theaters
on
April
19,
2024.
But
the
burning
question
remains:
are
audiences
eagerly
anticipating
this
cinematic
feast?
Did
the
plot
captivate
their
hearts,
or
did
the
storyline
leave
them
yawning
in
boredom?
Let's
delve
into
the
reactions
of
the
fans.
Seeing
Vidya
Balan
starrer
"Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar"
get
theatrical
release
made
a
fan
say,
"Max
5cr
life
time
business..
these
kind
of
content
easily
available
in
OTT,
why
they
are
realising
in
theatres.
Bollywood
will
never
learn."
One
tweeted,
"Netflix
par
daal
dete
bhai
release
Kiya
hi
Q."
Talking
about
the
storyline,
one
claimed,
"Vidya
Balan
doesn't
deserve
this."
Vidya
and
Pratik
are
a
couple
who
decides
to
marry
despite
family's
disapproval.
But
in
5
years
things
change
so
much
in
their
life
that
now
they
do
live
together
but
are
not
actually
together
in
the
relationship.
Trying
to
find
happiness
in
their
life,
both
get
involved
in
extramarital
affair.
While
they
wait
to
come
out
clean
to
each
other,
life
has
other
plans
for
the
couple.
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Cast
&
Crew
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
features
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Sendhil
Ramamurthy,
Ileana
D'Cruz,
and
Arun
Ajikumar.
The
movie
is
directed
by
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurta.
The
music
of
the
film
is
produced
by
some
well
known
bands
like
Lost
Stories,
The
Local
Train,
and
When
Chai
Met
Toast.
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 13:37 [IST]