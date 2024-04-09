Heeramandi Trailer X Review: Bhansali's Wait-Worthy Epic Series Garners Praise, Fans Say 'Goosebumps Stuff'

Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
Trailer
X
Review:
Echoing
'Inquilab
Zindabaad'
in
the
trailer,
Sanjay
Leela
Bhasali
much
awaited
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar's
trailer
is
out
now!
Creating
the
buzz
on
the
internet,
the
trailer
opens
with
Richa
Chaddha's
bold
dialogue,
"Wearing
anklets
alone
does
not
define
a
woman
as
a
courtesan." The
star-studded
series
portrays
the
epic
saga
of
love,
power,
and
freedom.
Highlighting
the
cruelty
and
struggle
behind
the
life
of
famed
courtesans,
the
period
drama's
trailer
entensively
features
what
goes
inside
the
regal
halls
of
Shahi
Mahals.
Netflix
dropped
the
trailer
of
Bhansali's
highly
anticipated
series,
saying,
"In
the
glittering,
regal
halls
of
Shahi
Mahal,
romance
and
revolution
clash
in
silence
❤️✨Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
sweeping
saga
of
love,
loss
and
liberation
-
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
bazaar."
HEERAMANDI:
THE
DIAMOND
BAZAAR
X
REVIEW
As
Netflix
released
the
much-awaited
Heeramandi:
The
Diamon
Bazaar
trailer,
a
fan
commented,
"This
is
gonna
be
interesting."
Another
described
the
trailer,
"Trying
to
pack
in
a
lot,
the
trailer
of
#Heeramandi
exhibits
exuberance,
royalty,
and
panache
in
every
frame.
The
talented
female
cast
ensures
a
wild
ride,
and
a
worthy
while.
The
beautiful
sets,
and
gutsy
dialogues
only
increases
the
curiosity
of
the
director's
next
#LoveAndWar."
Another
praised
the
set
of
the
series,
"Sanjay
Leela
bhansali's
Cinematic
Frames."
One
praised
the
star
cast,
"Goosebumps
stuff..
How
long
did
I
wait
to
see
#SonakshiSinha
in
a
power
packed
role
like
this
and
it
seems
the
wait
was
all
worth..
Bhansali
saab
has
presented
her
like
never
before.
Can't
wait
to
witness
the
epic
events
of
#Heeramandi
unfolding
soon
on
Netflix."
Clear
your
calender
on
May
1,
as
Bhansali
Production's
Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar
is
dropping
on
Netflix
on
that
day.
The
period
drama
features
six
renowned
ladies
in
the
lead
role,
Manisha
Koirala
as
Mallika
jaan,
Sonakshi
Sinha
as
Fareedan,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
as
Bibbo
jaan,
Richa
Chadha
as
Lajjo,
Sanjeeda
Sheikh
as
Waheeda,
and
Sharmin
Segal
as
Alamzeb.
The
recurring
actors
of
the
movie
are
Farida
Jalal,
Shekhar
Suman,
Adhyayan
Suman,
and
Fardeen
Khan.
Described
as
the
biggest
project
in
Bhansali's
history,
the
series
is
a
tribute
to
films
like
Mughal-e-Azam,
Pakeezah,
and
Mother
India.