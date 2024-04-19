Kaam Chalu Hai Review: Rajpal Yadav-Giaa Manek's Emotional Drama Shines Social Issues But Miss Mark On Depth

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Rajpal Yadav, Giaa Manek & Kurangi Nagrak Director: Palaash Muchhal

Kaam Chalu Hai Review: We have always associated Rajpal Yadav with comedy; therefore, imagining him in an emotional movie almost never crossed our minds. Despite being portrayed as one of the comedy legends of the Bollywood industry, he proves to have the ability to move audiences to tears and touch hearts with his acting skills. The movie, 'Kaam Chaalu Hai,' is inspired by a true story of a father whose life drastically changes after a tragic incident involving his daughter happens. Kaam Chaalu Hai released on April 19 and is available to stream on Zee 5. So, is the movie worth watching? Find out in the review below...

Kaam Chalu Hai Review

Poverty, corruption, and injustice are only truly highlighted in one's life when they themselves experience it, and this aspect is perfectly portrayed in the storyline. The initial scenes of the movie might not engage the audience as much. The first few minutes may prompt questions like 'When will the twist happen?' or 'When will the actual movie start?' Thankfully, the movie picks up pace after some moments are drawn out for too long. At one point, the storyline might seem predictable, as we have often seen such social issues addressed in movies. The movie doesn't offer a very different storyline, but what keeps you glued to the screen until the end is Rajpal Yadav and his fabulous acting.

Kaam Chalu Hai follows the life of a family consisting of a father, mother, and daughter. Their lives are shattered when the dearest member of their family is taken away from them after a tragic incident. The movie depicts how shattered dreams and losing loved ones bring one closer to the harsh reality. It highlights the father's struggle against injustice. However, the film falls short in delving deeper into the injustice and emotional connectivity; instead, it tells the story on a surface level.

The ending of the movie brings the storyline into connection with reality. If you've watched the trailer, you'll know that the story is set in Sangli, Maharashtra, and features actors speaking some lines in Marathi. However, non-Marathi speakers need not worry because, as someone who doesn't speak Marathi, I was able to watch the movie and fully understand it, and you can too.

Kaam Chalu Hai Actors' Performances

Speaking of performances, Rajpal Yadav surely steals the show. There's a moment in the movie where he loses his senses after his daughter dies, uttering 'Yeh meri beti hai, mar gayi.' This line hits you on another level. On the other hand, child artist Kurangi Narak also plays a vital role in the movie, holding it together with her innocence. However, I believe 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' actress Giaa Manek could have done better. It's not entirely her fault that most of the scenes did not revolve around her.

Kaam Chalu Hai Music

The music stands out in the movie. "Gudiya" will evoke a strong sense of fatherly connection, while "Ram Naam Satya Hai" will make you realize how life is nothing but a fleeting collection of a few good things.

Kaam Chalu Hai Final Verdict

Overall, Kaam Chalu Hai is a good movie, but it could have delved deeper into the social issue of potholes. It offers emotional moments in bits and parts, with some scenes featuring funny dialogues. However, the film falls short in providing a detailed exploration of Manoj Patil, the real person the story is based on. It fails to depict how he brought about transformation and the challenges he faced in doing so. If you're a Rajpal Yadav fan and want to see his emotional side, then this movie is worth watching. Kaam Chalu Hai is a 'one-time watch,' and since it lacks a strong storyline, hardcore film fanatics may choose to skip it.