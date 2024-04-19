Kaam Chalu Hai Review: Rajpal Yadav-Giaa Manek's Emotional Drama Shines Social Issues But Miss Mark On Depth

Star
Cast:
Rajpal
Yadav,
Giaa
Manek
&
Kurangi
Nagrak
Director:
Palaash
Muchhal
Kaam
Chalu
Hai
Review:
We
have
always
associated
Rajpal
Yadav
with
comedy;
therefore,
imagining
him
in
an
emotional
movie
almost
never
crossed
our
minds.
Despite
being
portrayed
as
one
of
the
comedy
legends
of
the
Bollywood
industry,
he
proves
to
have
the
ability
to
move
audiences
to
tears
and
touch
hearts
with
his
acting
skills.
The
movie,
'Kaam
Chaalu
Hai,'
is
inspired
by
a
true
story
of
a
father
whose
life
drastically
changes
after
a
tragic
incident
involving
his
daughter
happens.
Kaam
Chaalu
Hai
released
on
April
19
and
is
available
to
stream
on
Zee
5.
So,
is
the
movie
worth
watching?
Find
out
in
the
review
below...
Kaam
Chalu
Hai
Review
Poverty,
corruption,
and
injustice
are
only
truly
highlighted
in
one's
life
when
they
themselves
experience
it,
and
this
aspect
is
perfectly
portrayed
in
the
storyline.
The
initial
scenes
of
the
movie
might
not
engage
the
audience
as
much.
The
first
few
minutes
may
prompt
questions
like
'When
will
the
twist
happen?'
or
'When
will
the
actual
movie
start?'
Thankfully,
the
movie
picks
up
pace
after
some
moments
are
drawn
out
for
too
long.
At
one
point,
the
storyline
might
seem
predictable,
as
we
have
often
seen
such
social
issues
addressed
in
movies.
The
movie
doesn't
offer
a
very
different
storyline,
but
what
keeps
you
glued
to
the
screen
until
the
end
is
Rajpal
Yadav
and
his
fabulous
acting.
Kaam
Chalu
Hai
follows
the
life
of
a
family
consisting
of
a
father,
mother,
and
daughter.
Their
lives
are
shattered
when
the
dearest
member
of
their
family
is
taken
away
from
them
after
a
tragic
incident.
The
movie
depicts
how
shattered
dreams
and
losing
loved
ones
bring
one
closer
to
the
harsh
reality.
It
highlights
the
father's
struggle
against
injustice.
However,
the
film
falls
short
in
delving
deeper
into
the
injustice
and
emotional
connectivity;
instead,
it
tells
the
story
on
a
surface
level.
The
ending
of
the
movie
brings
the
storyline
into
connection
with
reality.
If
you've
watched
the
trailer,
you'll
know
that
the
story
is
set
in
Sangli,
Maharashtra,
and
features
actors
speaking
some
lines
in
Marathi.
However,
non-Marathi
speakers
need
not
worry
because,
as
someone
who
doesn't
speak
Marathi,
I
was
able
to
watch
the
movie
and
fully
understand
it,
and
you
can
too.
Kaam
Chalu
Hai
Actors'
Performances
Speaking
of
performances,
Rajpal
Yadav
surely
steals
the
show.
There's
a
moment
in
the
movie
where
he
loses
his
senses
after
his
daughter
dies,
uttering
'Yeh
meri
beti
hai,
mar
gayi.'
This
line
hits
you
on
another
level.
On
the
other
hand,
child
artist
Kurangi
Narak
also
plays
a
vital
role
in
the
movie,
holding
it
together
with
her
innocence.
However,
I
believe
'Saath
Nibhana
Saathiya'
actress
Giaa
Manek
could
have
done
better.
It's
not
entirely
her
fault
that
most
of
the
scenes
did
not
revolve
around
her.
Kaam
Chalu
Hai
Music
The
music
stands
out
in
the
movie.
"Gudiya" will
evoke
a
strong
sense
of
fatherly
connection,
while
"Ram
Naam
Satya
Hai"
will
make
you
realize
how
life
is
nothing
but
a
fleeting
collection
of
a
few
good
things.
Kaam
Chalu
Hai
Final
Verdict
Overall,
Kaam
Chalu
Hai
is
a
good
movie,
but
it
could
have
delved
deeper
into
the
social
issue
of
potholes.
It
offers
emotional
moments
in
bits
and
parts,
with
some
scenes
featuring
funny
dialogues.
However,
the
film
falls
short
in
providing
a
detailed
exploration
of
Manoj
Patil,
the
real
person
the
story
is
based
on.
It
fails
to
depict
how
he
brought
about
transformation
and
the
challenges
he
faced
in
doing
so.
If
you're
a
Rajpal
Yadav
fan
and
want
to
see
his
emotional
side,
then
this
movie
is
worth
watching.
Kaam
Chalu
Hai
is
a
'one-time
watch,' and
since
it
lacks
a
strong
storyline,
hardcore
film
fanatics
may
choose
to
skip
it.
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 12:15 [IST]