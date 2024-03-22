Madgaon Express Review: Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Is A Crazy-Hilarious Film That Will Surely Make You Go ROFL

Rating:
4.0/5
Star
Cast:
Pratik
Gandhi,
Avinash
Tiwary,
Nora
Fatehi,
Divyendu
Director:
Kunal
Kemmu
Madgaon
Express
Review:
Kunal
Kemmu
has
left
a
mark
as
an
actor
especially
in
comedy
roles.
So,
when
he
decided
to
make
his
directorial
debut
with
a
comedy
movie
titled
Madgaon
Express,
everyone
was
quite
excited
about
it.
The
trailer
of
Madgaon
Express
was
decent,
and
the
songs
created
a
good
buzz.
Now,
finally,
the
film
has
hit
the
big
screens
today.
So,
is
the
film
worth
your
time
and
money?
Well,
the
answer
is
a
BIG
YES!
Madgaon
Express
revolves
around
three
friends,
Aayush
(Avinash
Tiwary),
Pinku
(Pratik
Gandhi),
and
Dodo
(Divyenndu).
Since
their
school
days,
their
only
dream
was
to
go
to
Goa
for
a
holiday.
But,
their
Goa
plan
was
never
successful.
After
college,
Aayush
and
Pinku,
shift
to
different
foreign
countries,
and
Dodo
continues
to
live
in
India.
After
many
years,
Aayush
and
Pinku
plan
to
return
to
Mumbai,
and
Dodo
plans
a
trip
to
Goa
with
them.
They
take
the
Madgaon
Express,
and
how
this
Goa
vacation
turns
into
a
nightmare
for
them,
forms
the
rest
of
the
story...
The
movie
is
written
and
directed
by
Kunal
Kemmu,
and
it
is
simply
fantastic.
From
the
first
scene
itself,
Madgaon
Express
is
hilarious.
The
movie
is
filled
with
so
many
funny
scenes
that
not
even
for
a
second
you
will
feel
bored.
There
are
scenes
that
will
make
you
laugh
out
loud,
and
even
make
you
go
rolling
on
the
floor
laughing.
This
movie
will
also
get
tears
in
your
eyes;
no,
it
won't
make
you
emotonal,
but
you
will
laugh
so
much
that
you
will
get
tears
in
your
eyes.
Generally,
in
slapstick
comedies,
we
only
get
to
see
over
the
top
and
loud
acting
of
actors.
However,
in
Madgain
Express,
the
writing
is
also
very
sharp.
The
dialogues
are
hilarious,
and
there
are
some
scenes
and
one
liners
that
will
stay
with
you
even
after
the
movie
is
over.
Well,
clearly,
as
a
first
time
director
Kunal
has
done
a
briliiant
job,
and
now,
we
will
surely
have
high
expectations
from
him
further.
Madgaon
Express
Actors' Performances
While
the
writing
and
direction
are
perfect
in
Madgaon
Express,
it
required
actors
who
can
pull
it
off
well,
and
Kunal
has
done
a
great
job
with
the
casting
as
well.
Pratik
Gandhi,
known
for
his
act
in
Scam
1992,
is
the
exceptional
in
the
film.
He
is
the
show-stealer,
and
next
year,
he
should
get
all
the
awards
for
Best
Actor
in
a
Comedy
Role.
Just
watch
out
for
his
expressions
in
the
movie.
Divyenndu
has
been
a
part
of
comedy
films
earlier,
but
with
this
film
he
takes
a
step
ahead
as
he
has
done
a
fantastic
job.
He
has
been
given
some
of
the
best
scenes
in
the
movie,
and
he
has
carried
it
very
well.
Avinash
Tiwary
has
also
performed
really
well.
In
fact,
this
is
something
very
different
from
what
he
has
done
earlier,
so
it's
a
treat
to
watch
him
in
a
comedy
movie.
Nora
Fatehi
looks
gorgeous
in
the
film,
and
though
she
has
less
screen
time
compared
to
the
boys,
the
actress
leaves
a
mark,
and
shows
her
potential
to
do
comedy
as
well.
Upendra
Limaye
and
Chhaya
Kadam
are
just
outstanding.
Whenever
they
come
in
the
movie,
they
make
us
lagh
out
loud
with
their
respective
performances.
Remo
D'Souza
in
his
extended
cameo
is
impressive,
and
Kunal
Kemmu's
cameo
is
hilarious.
By
the
way,
Soha
Ali
Khan
has
proved
that
even
her
voice
can
do
wonders
in
a
movie.
Talking
about
the
music,
the
songs
in
Madgaon
Express
are
entertaining.
Baby
Bring
It
On
is
already
a
chartbuster.
Overall,
Madgaon
Express
Is
A
Must
Watch.
After
a
very
long
time,
we
have
watched
a
slapstick
comedy
that
has
made
us
laugh
out
loud
throughout.
So,
do
watch
this
one
in
a
theatre
near
you.