Madgaon Express Review: Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Is A Crazy-Hilarious Film That Will Surely Make You Go ROFL

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Divyendu Director: Kunal Kemmu

Madgaon Express Review: Kunal Kemmu has left a mark as an actor especially in comedy roles. So, when he decided to make his directorial debut with a comedy movie titled Madgaon Express, everyone was quite excited about it. The trailer of Madgaon Express was decent, and the songs created a good buzz. Now, finally, the film has hit the big screens today. So, is the film worth your time and money? Well, the answer is a BIG YES!

Madgaon Express revolves around three friends, Aayush (Avinash Tiwary), Pinku (Pratik Gandhi), and Dodo (Divyenndu). Since their school days, their only dream was to go to Goa for a holiday. But, their Goa plan was never successful. After college, Aayush and Pinku, shift to different foreign countries, and Dodo continues to live in India. After many years, Aayush and Pinku plan to return to Mumbai, and Dodo plans a trip to Goa with them. They take the Madgaon Express, and how this Goa vacation turns into a nightmare for them, forms the rest of the story...

The movie is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, and it is simply fantastic. From the first scene itself, Madgaon Express is hilarious. The movie is filled with so many funny scenes that not even for a second you will feel bored. There are scenes that will make you laugh out loud, and even make you go rolling on the floor laughing. This movie will also get tears in your eyes; no, it won't make you emotonal, but you will laugh so much that you will get tears in your eyes.

Generally, in slapstick comedies, we only get to see over the top and loud acting of actors. However, in Madgain Express, the writing is also very sharp. The dialogues are hilarious, and there are some scenes and one liners that will stay with you even after the movie is over. Well, clearly, as a first time director Kunal has done a briliiant job, and now, we will surely have high expectations from him further.

Madgaon Express Actors' Performances

While the writing and direction are perfect in Madgaon Express, it required actors who can pull it off well, and Kunal has done a great job with the casting as well. Pratik Gandhi, known for his act in Scam 1992, is the exceptional in the film. He is the show-stealer, and next year, he should get all the awards for Best Actor in a Comedy Role. Just watch out for his expressions in the movie. Divyenndu has been a part of comedy films earlier, but with this film he takes a step ahead as he has done a fantastic job. He has been given some of the best scenes in the movie, and he has carried it very well.

Avinash Tiwary has also performed really well. In fact, this is something very different from what he has done earlier, so it's a treat to watch him in a comedy movie. Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous in the film, and though she has less screen time compared to the boys, the actress leaves a mark, and shows her potential to do comedy as well.

Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam are just outstanding. Whenever they come in the movie, they make us lagh out loud with their respective performances. Remo D'Souza in his extended cameo is impressive, and Kunal Kemmu's cameo is hilarious. By the way, Soha Ali Khan has proved that even her voice can do wonders in a movie.

Talking about the music, the songs in Madgaon Express are entertaining. Baby Bring It On is already a chartbuster.

Overall, Madgaon Express Is A Must Watch. After a very long time, we have watched a slapstick comedy that has made us laugh out loud throughout. So, do watch this one in a theatre near you.