Maidaan Final Trailer X Review: Ajav Devgn Starrer Dubbed 'Blockbuster' Ahead Of Premiere On Eid 2024

Maidaan Final Trailer X Review: Ajay Devgn's Maidaan has been making waves in recent headlines. With the release of its final trailer, fans eagerly anticipate the quality of Boney Kapoor's production. The recently unveiled trailer offers glimpses of legendary scenes, depicting Syed Abdul Rahim's journey of nurturing talent from the slums and training national players for the Asian Games. Since the trailer's release, it has garnered significant praise online, with many dubbing it as "another blockbuster in the making."

MAIDAAN FINAL TRAILER X REVIEW

Maidaan final trailer dropped on April 2, 2024, hypening the much needed enthusiasm among the audience. The trailer starts with Rahim's (Ajay Devgn) wife asking him when will they win the football tournament. The trailer then continues to show how Mr. Rahin turned upside down the fate of 22 football players who came from backward society. Amid the release of the trailer, a user called it, "Another block buster loading." Another impressed user took to Twitter (now X) to claim, "Another masterpiece Masterclass from Ajay Devgn Saheb 🙇 Sold for it."

Another block buster loading 🔥🔥 — puncture.shop (@Puncture__Shop) April 2, 2024

Another masterpiece Masterclass from Ajay Devgn Saheb 🙇 Sold for it. — A∂ιтуα (@Adii_7x) April 2, 2024

One dubbed Maidaan to be "Classic." Furthermore, one labeled it, "Blockbuster." "BLOCKBUSTER trailer," tweeted a user after watching the trailer. One praised the lead actor's performance, "National award winning Performance @ajaydevgn sir."

Classic 😍🔥 — Parth Singh (@PaRthADHolic) April 2, 2024

BLOCKBUSTER trailer 🔥 — H. (@iamsrksharry77) April 2, 2024

National award winning Performance @ajaydevgn sir — Abhishek Singh Rajput (@Abhi_Rajput8) April 2, 2024

WHO STARS IN MAIDAAN?

Ajay Devgn takes on the lead role in Maidaan, portraying Syed Abdul Rahim. Priyamani plays Ajay's wife in the film, while Gajraj Rao also plays a significant role. Additionally, Nitanshi Goel and Chaitanya Sharma are set to captivate viewers with their performances.

WHAT WILL MAIDAAN BE ALL ABOUT?

Maidaan is a biographical sports drama that portrays the remarkable journey of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Set during the golden era of football from 1952 to 1962, the film illustrates Rahim's profound impact on the Indian football team. Drawing from true events, the movie depicts Rahim's strategy of discovering hidden talents from the slums and transforming them into renowned figures in the sports industry.

WHEN WILL MAIDAAN RELEASE?

Maidaan will release in theaters on April 10, 2024, on Eid Weekend. The movie is directed by Amir Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor under Zee Studios and Bayview Projects banner.