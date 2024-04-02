Maidaan Final Trailer X Review: Ajav Devgn Starrer Dubbed 'Blockbuster' Ahead Of Premiere On Eid 2024

Maidaan
Final
Trailer
X
Review:
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
has
been
making
waves
in
recent
headlines.
With
the
release
of
its
final
trailer,
fans
eagerly
anticipate
the
quality
of
Boney
Kapoor's
production.
The
recently
unveiled
trailer
offers
glimpses
of
legendary
scenes,
depicting
Syed
Abdul
Rahim's
journey
of
nurturing
talent
from
the
slums
and
training
national
players
for
the
Asian
Games.
Since
the
trailer's
release,
it
has
garnered
significant
praise
online,
with
many
dubbing
it
as
"another
blockbuster
in
the
making."
MAIDAAN
FINAL
TRAILER
X
REVIEW
Maidaan
final
trailer
dropped
on
April
2,
2024,
hypening
the
much
needed
enthusiasm
among
the
audience.
The
trailer
starts
with
Rahim's
(Ajay
Devgn)
wife
asking
him
when
will
they
win
the
football
tournament.
The
trailer
then
continues
to
show
how
Mr.
Rahin
turned
upside
down
the
fate
of
22
football
players
who
came
from
backward
society.
Amid
the
release
of
the
trailer,
a
user
called
it,
"Another
block
buster
loading." Another
impressed
user
took
to
Twitter
(now
X)
to
claim,
"Another
masterpiece
Masterclass
from
Ajay
Devgn
Saheb
🙇
Sold
for
it."
One
dubbed
Maidaan
to
be
"Classic." Furthermore,
one
labeled
it,
"Blockbuster."
"BLOCKBUSTER
trailer,"
tweeted
a
user
after
watching
the
trailer.
One
praised
the
lead
actor's
performance,
"National
award
winning
Performance
@ajaydevgn
sir."
Ajay
Devgn
takes
on
the
lead
role
in
Maidaan,
portraying
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
Priyamani
plays
Ajay's
wife
in
the
film,
while
Gajraj
Rao
also
plays
a
significant
role.
Additionally,
Nitanshi
Goel
and
Chaitanya
Sharma
are
set
to
captivate
viewers
with
their
performances.
WHAT
WILL
MAIDAAN
BE
ALL
ABOUT?
Maidaan
is
a
biographical
sports
drama
that
portrays
the
remarkable
journey
of
legendary
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
Set
during
the
golden
era
of
football
from
1952
to
1962,
the
film
illustrates
Rahim's
profound
impact
on
the
Indian
football
team.
Drawing
from
true
events,
the
movie
depicts
Rahim's
strategy
of
discovering
hidden
talents
from
the
slums
and
transforming
them
into
renowned
figures
in
the
sports
industry.
WHEN
WILL
MAIDAAN
RELEASE?
Maidaan
will
release
in
theaters
on
April
10,
2024,
on
Eid
Weekend.
The
movie
is
directed
by
Amir
Sharma
and
produced
by
Boney
Kapoor
under
Zee
Studios
and
Bayview
Projects
banner.