Maidaan Review: Ajay Devgn Starrer Is A Perfect Tribute To The Golden Era Of Indian Football; Dhamakedaar GOAL

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani Director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma

Maidaan Review: It took Bollywood 17 years after Chak De India to make a sports-drama that's equally amazing. Well, we are talking about Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan which will be hitting the big screens on 10th April 2024 (post 6pm). The movie is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma who has earlier helmed films like Tevar and Badhaai Ho. After an action-drama and a comedy, he has now explored a sports drama. The trailer of Maidaan was strictly decent, and though the final trailer was interesting, it still didn't do justice to the film. Find out more in our review below...

Maidaan revolves Syed Abdul Rahim (Ajay Devgn) who is the coach for the Indian football team. He builds a team by getting players from whole country. While under his guidance the football team was performing good, the internal politics in football federation leads to his termination as a coach. How Rahim returns and makes his team win a Gold at the 1962 Asian Games, forms the rest of the story...

The story of Maidaan is something that's untold on the big screens, but in such movies you know what's going to happen in the end. So, it all depends on the writers and the filmmaker how they have written the screenplay and narrated the film. When it comes to Maidaan, the movie's first half is a bit slow, and apart from the football matches, not many scenes in the first half keep us hooked to the screens. In fact, with a runtime of 3 hours, you would feel that the makers could have trimmed the movie a bit before the interval. However, from the interval block to the climax, Maidaan keeps you on the edge of the seat.

In a sports drama, the most important thing is that how are the matches shot and directed, and Sharma and his cinematographers, Tushar Kanti Ray and Fyodor Lyass, get full marks for that. Each and every football match feels like you are watching an actual match on the big screens. It turns theatre into stadium. We are sure during the match scenes there will be claps and whistles in the theatre.

Maidaan Actors' Performances

When we talk performances, Ajay Devgn has delivered a fantastic act. It is cleaely one of the best performances of his career, and we won't be surprised if he wins awards for this one. Priyamani as Rahim's wife gets scenes to shine and she has done a wonderful job. Gajraj Rao also leaves a mark with his performance.

As football players, all the actors are very good, but Chaitanya Sharma, Tejas Ravishankar, Davinder Gill, and Amartya Ray, stand out as their characters have been given more scope to perform.

Maidaan's Music

Clearly, one of the best elements of the film has to be AR Rahman's music. The maestro proves that his beats can take a film a notch higher. Mind-blowing!

Madiaan Review Final Verdict

Overall, Maidaan is a entertaining sports drama, but keep patience as the film takes a bit time to come into its element. By the way, this one is clearly a must-watch for football lovers, and Ajay Devgn and Rahman fans.