Maidaan Review: Ajay Devgn Starrer Is A Perfect Tribute To The Golden Era Of Indian Football; Dhamakedaar GOAL

Rating:
3.5/5
Star
Cast:
Ajay
Devgn,
Priyamani
Director:
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma
Maidaan
Review:
It
took
Bollywood
17
years
after
Chak
De
India
to
make
a
sports-drama
that's
equally
amazing.
Well,
we
are
talking
about
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan
which
will
be
hitting
the
big
screens
on
10th
April
2024
(post
6pm).
The
movie
is
directed
by
Amit
Ravindernath
Sharma
who
has
earlier
helmed
films
like
Tevar
and
Badhaai
Ho.
After
an
action-drama
and
a
comedy,
he
has
now
explored
a
sports
drama.
The
trailer
of
Maidaan
was
strictly
decent,
and
though
the
final
trailer
was
interesting,
it
still
didn't
do
justice
to
the
film.
Find
out
more
in
our
review
below...
Maidaan
revolves
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
(Ajay
Devgn)
who
is
the
coach
for
the
Indian
football
team.
He
builds
a
team
by
getting
players
from
whole
country.
While
under
his
guidance
the
football
team
was
performing
good,
the
internal
politics
in
football
federation
leads
to
his
termination
as
a
coach.
How
Rahim
returns
and
makes
his
team
win
a
Gold
at
the
1962
Asian
Games,
forms
the
rest
of
the
story...
The
story
of
Maidaan
is
something
that's
untold
on
the
big
screens,
but
in
such
movies
you
know
what's
going
to
happen
in
the
end.
So,
it
all
depends
on
the
writers
and
the
filmmaker
how
they
have
written
the
screenplay
and
narrated
the
film.
When
it
comes
to
Maidaan,
the
movie's
first
half
is
a
bit
slow,
and
apart
from
the
football
matches,
not
many
scenes
in
the
first
half
keep
us
hooked
to
the
screens.
In
fact,
with
a
runtime
of
3
hours,
you
would
feel
that
the
makers
could
have
trimmed
the
movie
a
bit
before
the
interval.
However,
from
the
interval
block
to
the
climax,
Maidaan
keeps
you
on
the
edge
of
the
seat.
In
a
sports
drama,
the
most
important
thing
is
that
how
are
the
matches
shot
and
directed,
and
Sharma
and
his
cinematographers,
Tushar
Kanti
Ray
and
Fyodor
Lyass,
get
full
marks
for
that.
Each
and
every
football
match
feels
like
you
are
watching
an
actual
match
on
the
big
screens.
It
turns
theatre
into
stadium.
We
are
sure
during
the
match
scenes
there
will
be
claps
and
whistles
in
the
theatre.
Maidaan
Actors'
Performances
When
we
talk
performances,
Ajay
Devgn
has
delivered
a
fantastic
act.
It
is
cleaely
one
of
the
best
performances
of
his
career,
and
we
won't
be
surprised
if
he
wins
awards
for
this
one.
Priyamani
as
Rahim's
wife
gets
scenes
to
shine
and
she
has
done
a
wonderful
job.
Gajraj
Rao
also
leaves
a
mark
with
his
performance.
As
football
players,
all
the
actors
are
very
good,
but
Chaitanya
Sharma,
Tejas
Ravishankar,
Davinder
Gill,
and
Amartya
Ray,
stand
out
as
their
characters
have
been
given
more
scope
to
perform.
Maidaan's
Music
Clearly,
one
of
the
best
elements
of
the
film
has
to
be
AR
Rahman's
music.
The
maestro
proves
that
his
beats
can
take
a
film
a
notch
higher.
Mind-blowing!
Madiaan
Review
Final
Verdict
Overall,
Maidaan
is
a
entertaining
sports
drama,
but
keep
patience
as
the
film
takes
a
bit
time
to
come
into
its
element.
By
the
way,
this
one
is
clearly
a
must-watch
for
football
lovers,
and
Ajay
Devgn
and
Rahman
fans.