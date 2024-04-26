Ruslaan Review: Aayush Sharma-Sushrii Mishraa Starrer Is A Run-Of-The-Mill Action-Thriller

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Aayush Sharma, Vidya Malvade, Jagapathi Babu Director: Karan Lalit Butani

Ruslaan Review: Aayush Sharma made his acting debut with the 2018 release Loveyatri, and the actor got mixed reviews for his performance in the movie. Bu, he surprised one and all with his performance in Antim, which also starred Salman Khan in the lead role. While Antim was a good film, it didn't do a great business at the box office as it was released amid the pandemic. Now, Aayush's third film, Ruslaan, has hit the big screens today. So, is the film worth your time and money? Find out in our review below...

The movie is about a guy named Ruslaan (Aayush Sharma) whose terrorist father gets killed in an encounter. ATS Chief, Samir Singh (Jagapathi Babu), adopts Ruslaan, and the latter's only dream is to serve the country as people should not say that 'terrorist ka beta, terrorist hie banega'. However, things don't go as planned, and after an incident, Ruslaan gets the tag of a terrorist. How he proves himself innocent forms the rest of the story...

The story of Ruslaan is nothing new. It's a concept that we have seen on the big screens before. So, for a movie like this, it all depends on how the director narrates it. Filmmaker Karan Lalit Butani has tried to narrate this movie like a masala action entertainer, but unfortunately, his narration doesn't make it an interesting watch.

The first half of Ruslaan is very weak. Apart from one action scene in a lift, nothing in the first half impresses. The movie becomes a bit better in the second half. There's a wonderful action sequence shot in the backdrop of beautiful mountains; that whole action block will keep you engaged. However, the predictable climax spoils the fun.

Ruslaan Actors' Performances

Aayush Sharma was very good in Antim, and that's why the expectations from him in Ruslaan were quite high. He is good here and has done action effortlessly, but Antim is still his best performance till now. Sushrii Mishraa has a good screen presence, and she is decent when it comes to performance. Jagapathi Babu leaves a mark, and Vidya Malvade surely impresses with her act. Zaheer Iqbal and Suniel Shetty are charming in their cameos.

Ruslaan Review Final Verdict

Overall, Ruslaan offers nothing new apart from a few well choreographed action sequences. So, if you would purely watch a movie just for action, you can give it a try, but don't expect some amazing twists and turns.