Ruslaan Review: Aayush Sharma-Sushrii Mishraa Starrer Is A Run-Of-The-Mill Action-Thriller

Star
Cast:
Aayush
Sharma,
Vidya
Malvade,
Jagapathi
Babu
Director:
Karan
Lalit
Butani
Ruslaan
Review:
Aayush
Sharma
made
his
acting
debut
with
the
2018
release
Loveyatri,
and
the
actor
got
mixed
reviews
for
his
performance
in
the
movie.
Bu,
he
surprised
one
and
all
with
his
performance
in
Antim,
which
also
starred
Salman
Khan
in
the
lead
role.
While
Antim
was
a
good
film,
it
didn't
do
a
great
business
at
the
box
office
as
it
was
released
amid
the
pandemic.
Now,
Aayush's
third
film,
Ruslaan,
has
hit
the
big
screens
today.
So,
is
the
film
worth
your
time
and
money?
Find
out
in
our
review
below...
The
movie
is
about
a
guy
named
Ruslaan
(Aayush
Sharma)
whose
terrorist
father
gets
killed
in
an
encounter.
ATS
Chief,
Samir
Singh
(Jagapathi
Babu),
adopts
Ruslaan,
and
the
latter's
only
dream
is
to
serve
the
country
as
people
should
not
say
that
'terrorist
ka
beta,
terrorist
hie
banega'.
However,
things
don't
go
as
planned,
and
after
an
incident,
Ruslaan
gets
the
tag
of
a
terrorist.
How
he
proves
himself
innocent
forms
the
rest
of
the
story...
The
story
of
Ruslaan
is
nothing
new.
It's
a
concept
that
we
have
seen
on
the
big
screens
before.
So,
for
a
movie
like
this,
it
all
depends
on
how
the
director
narrates
it.
Filmmaker
Karan
Lalit
Butani
has
tried
to
narrate
this
movie
like
a
masala
action
entertainer,
but
unfortunately,
his
narration
doesn't
make
it
an
interesting
watch.
The
first
half
of
Ruslaan
is
very
weak.
Apart
from
one
action
scene
in
a
lift,
nothing
in
the
first
half
impresses.
The
movie
becomes
a
bit
better
in
the
second
half.
There's
a
wonderful
action
sequence
shot
in
the
backdrop
of
beautiful
mountains;
that
whole
action
block
will
keep
you
engaged.
However,
the
predictable
climax
spoils
the
fun.
Ruslaan
Actors'
Performances
Aayush
Sharma
was
very
good
in
Antim,
and
that's
why
the
expectations
from
him
in
Ruslaan
were
quite
high.
He
is
good
here
and
has
done
action
effortlessly,
but
Antim
is
still
his
best
performance
till
now.
Sushrii
Mishraa
has
a
good
screen
presence,
and
she
is
decent
when
it
comes
to
performance.
Jagapathi
Babu
leaves
a
mark,
and
Vidya
Malvade
surely
impresses
with
her
act.
Zaheer
Iqbal
and
Suniel
Shetty
are
charming
in
their
cameos.
Ruslaan
Review
Final
Verdict
Overall,
Ruslaan
offers
nothing
new
apart
from
a
few
well
choreographed
action
sequences.
So,
if
you
would
purely
watch
a
movie
just
for
action,
you
can
give
it
a
try,
but
don't
expect
some
amazing
twists
and
turns.