The Great Indian Kapil Show X Review: Netizens Dub Kapil Sharma's Show Boring After Ranbir, Neetu's Opening

The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
Review:
Kapil
Sharma
consistently
delivers
entertainment
to
his
audience,
and
this
time,
he
took
it
a
notch
higher
by
bringing
his
show
to
Netflix.
Titled
"The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show," it
features
his
signature
supporting
casts.
With
the
first
episode
airing
on
Netflix
on
March
30,
2024,
fans
took
to
Twitter
(now
X)
to
share
their
mixed
reviews.
While
some
praised
the
comedy
king,
others
felt
that
the
show
included
some
repeated
jokes
in
its
inaugural
episode.
Indian
television's
most
successful
show
has
made
its
debut
on
OTT
platform.
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
featured
Ranbir
Kapoor,
along
with
his
mother
Neetu
Kapoor
and
sister
Riddhima
Kapoor,
as
its
inaugural
guests.
The
Kapoor
family
shared
insights
into
the
life
of
Alia
Bhatt
and
Ranbir
Kapoor,
spilling
tea
about
how
the
couple
handle
pressure
of
parenthood.
Additionally,
the
show
included
playful
banter
about
the
potential
reconciliation
between
Kapil
Sharma
and
Sunil
Grover's
friendship
after
years
of
estrangement.
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
X
Review
The
viewers
took
to
X
to
show
their
excitement
about
the
release
of
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show.
A
user
acknowledged
the
return
of
Sunil
Griver
on
Kapil
Sharma
show,
saying,
"Just
watched😚
#TheGreatIndianKapilShow
in
@netflix
.
So
glad
to
see
WhoSunilGrover
back
on
the
show
.
Though
the
vintage
feel
of
the
set
has
been
changed
still
it
doesn't
fail
to
entertain."
Another
praised
Kapil
Sharma
for
brining
superstar
Ranbir
Kapoor
in
his
first
episode
by
tweeting,
"Watched
the
first
episode🥹Loved
the
energy
and
cast
.
A
great
start
with
THE
SUPERSTAR
RANBIR
KAPOOR
😭
and
the
kapoors....had
grt
fun
seeing
Ranbir
especially
the
daflis
part."
Dubbing
the
show
"awesome"
one
asked
for
more
screen
time.
While
a
section
loved
the
show,
there
is
also
a
group
of
them
who
didn't
really
appreciate
it.
A
user
noticed
the
repetition
of
joke
in
the
first
episode,
saying,
"@NetflixIndia
-
didn't
like
1st
episode
of
#TheGreatIndianKapilShow
Too
many
claps
even
more
than
comedy
punches.
In
first
10
mins,
atleast
25
claps
by
people.
Is
this
a
self
appreciation
show
or
comedy?
Same
boring
scripts."
Another
claimed,
"#TheGreatIndianKapilShow
Boring
same
jokes
all
over
again."
Dubbing
the
show
"lame"
a
user
tweeted,
"team
@KapilSharmaK9
used
to
be
synonymous
with
#entertainment
BUT
#TheGreatIndianKapilShow's
first
episode
(on
@NetflixIndia)
is
pretty
lame
(content
+
delivery)
👎@netflix's
shows
(both
#global
&
#indian)
have
been
their
forte;
i
hope,
they
haven't
gone
wrong
with
this
one."
Another
disappointed
user
claimed
"Awesome
start
of
#TheGreatIndianKapilShow
on
@netflix,
disappointing
it's
only
30
minutes!
@KapilSharmaK9
after
so
long,
one
hour
show
to
banta
hai!"
Kapil
Sharma's
success
roots
back
in
2007
when
he
took
home
Rs
10
lakh,
winning
The
Great
Indian
Laughter
Challenge.
Recalling
the
journey,
HT
reports
him
saying,
"I
came
to
Mumbai
in
April
and
as
luck
would
have
it,
I
became
the
winner
of
Laughter
Challenge
winning
₹10
lakh.
I
called
my
sister
at
night,
post
the
show
and
said,
'Buy
your
ring.' I
then
started
doing
shows
and
made
₹30
lakh.
That
was
good
enough
to
get
her
married."