The Great Indian Kapil Show X Review: Netizens Dub Kapil Sharma's Show Boring After Ranbir, Neetu's Opening

The Great Indian Kapil Show Review: Kapil Sharma consistently delivers entertainment to his audience, and this time, he took it a notch higher by bringing his show to Netflix. Titled "The Great Indian Kapil Show," it features his signature supporting casts. With the first episode airing on Netflix on March 30, 2024, fans took to Twitter (now X) to share their mixed reviews. While some praised the comedy king, others felt that the show included some repeated jokes in its inaugural episode.

Indian television's most successful show has made its debut on OTT platform. The Great Indian Kapil Show featured Ranbir Kapoor, along with his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor, as its inaugural guests. The Kapoor family shared insights into the life of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, spilling tea about how the couple handle pressure of parenthood. Additionally, the show included playful banter about the potential reconciliation between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's friendship after years of estrangement.

The Great Indian Kapil Show X Review

The viewers took to X to show their excitement about the release of The Great Indian Kapil Show. A user acknowledged the return of Sunil Griver on Kapil Sharma show, saying, "Just watched😚 #TheGreatIndianKapilShow in @netflix . So glad to see WhoSunilGrover back on the show . Though the vintage feel of the set has been changed still it doesn't fail to entertain."

Another praised Kapil Sharma for brining superstar Ranbir Kapoor in his first episode by tweeting, "Watched the first episode🥹Loved the energy and cast .

A great start with THE SUPERSTAR RANBIR KAPOOR 😭 and the kapoors....had grt fun seeing Ranbir especially the daflis part." Dubbing the show "awesome" one asked for more screen time.

While a section loved the show, there is also a group of them who didn't really appreciate it. A user noticed the repetition of joke in the first episode, saying, "@NetflixIndia - didn't like 1st episode of #TheGreatIndianKapilShow Too many claps even more than comedy punches. In first 10 mins, atleast 25 claps by people. Is this a self appreciation show or comedy? Same boring scripts." Another claimed, "#TheGreatIndianKapilShow Boring same jokes all over again."

Dubbing the show "lame" a user tweeted, "team @KapilSharmaK9 used to be synonymous with #entertainment BUT #TheGreatIndianKapilShow's first episode (on

@NetflixIndia) is pretty lame (content + delivery) 👎@netflix's shows (both #global & #indian) have been their forte; i hope, they haven't gone wrong with this one."

Another disappointed user claimed "Awesome start of #TheGreatIndianKapilShow on @netflix, disappointing it's only 30 minutes! @KapilSharmaK9 after so long, one hour show to banta hai!"

Kapil Sharma's success roots back in 2007 when he took home Rs 10 lakh, winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Recalling the journey, HT reports him saying, "I came to Mumbai in April and as luck would have it, I became the winner of Laughter Challenge winning ₹10 lakh. I called my sister at night, post the show and said, 'Buy your ring.' I then started doing shows and made ₹30 lakh. That was good enough to get her married."