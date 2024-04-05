Kill Teaser: KJo's Gruesome Action Thriller Leaves Fans In Awe; Netizens Say 'Bilkul Hollywood Wali Vibe'

Kill
Teaser
Review:
Karan
Johar
and
Guneet
Monga
co-produced
"Kill" is
trending
on
social
media
with
it's
hit
teaser.
The
teaser
starts
with
a
"warning"
sign
asking
viewers
to
be
aware
of
the
violent
content
featured
in
it.
The
movie
promises
to
set
the
benchmark
in
the
Bollywood.
The
teaser
of
the
movie
seems
to
have
lived
up
to
the
expectation
and
fans
expect
that
the
movie
will
indeed
be
a
hit
on
box
office.
Watching
the
teaser,
many
compares
"Kill"
with
Hollywood
action
movies
and
believes
this
is
the
first
time
when
Bollywood
has
produced
such
content.
The
teaser
starts
with
a
disclaimer
as
it's
viewers
"The
film
contains
violent
content
which
may
be
intense
and
disturbing
for
some
viewers.
Viwers
discretion
is
advised."
The
teaser
featrures
lead
characters
Lakshya
in
the
character
of
Amrit
and
'Suitable
Boy'
actress
Tanya
Maniktala.
Where
the
viewers
were
expecting
to
see
villain
Raghav
Juyal
in
the
teaser,
there
was
only
a
glimpse
of
it.
Moreover,
many
claimed
that
the
action
scenes
of
the
movie
matched
to
that
to
Hollywood
flicks.
"Kill"
spins
around
the
motto
"One
night.
One
train.
One
reason
to...KILL."
After
watching
the
teaser,
a
user
took
to
YouTube's
comment
section
to
claim,
"Hollywood
me
aisi
bhut
movies
h
mujhe
vo
bhut
psnd
h
pehli
baar
India
me
kuch
Aisa
bn
rha
h
so
I
am
very
excited
for
this."
Another
wrote,
"Indian
movies
i
am
shock
o
v
burtal
action
I
am
so
excited."
One
commented,
"Ab
aya
Maza,
bilkul
Hollywood
wali
vibe
AA
rahi
Hai."
Another
shared
the
honest
review
after
watching
the
movie
at
TIFF
(Toronto
International
Film
Festival),
"Watched
#Kill
at
#TIFF
last
year
.
And
this
is
most
violent
film
India
have
ever
produced
and
let
me
say
India
is
not
ready
for
this
❤️🔥
It's
full
of
bone-breaking
violent
sequence
shot
full
movie
in
a
single
train
.
Can't
wait
to
see
again
🔥
No
spoilers."
One
dubbed
the
movie's
teaser
to
be,
"Extraordinary
amazing
action."
'KILL' STORYLINE
Featuring
nail
biting
hand
to
hand
combat
in
the
movie,
"Kill"
starts
with
couple
Lakshya
and
Tanya
enjoying
their
journey
on
the
train.
The
life
of
the
people
onboard
turns
upside
down
when
the
train
to
New
Delhi
turns
into
combat
battleground
as
a
pair
of
commandos
faces
off
with
invading
bandits.
Teaser
leaves
the
viewers
on
the
cliffhanger
wondering
whether
the
lead
roles
remain
alive
until
the
end
or
not.
'KILL'
CAST
Kill
features
Laks
Lalwani
and
Tanya
Maniktala
in
the
lead
role.
While,
Raghav
Juyal
joins
the
team
as
the
villain.
Besides
them,
we
will
also
see
Abhishek
Chauhan,
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Adrija
Sinha,
Harsh
Chhaya,
and
Yatin
Karyekar
playing
the
vital
role.
'KILL'
CREW
"Kill"
is
helmed
by
Nikhil
Nagesh
Bhat.
He
also
co-wrote
the
movie
along
with
Ayesha
Syed.
"Kill"
is
co-produced
by
Ginnet
Monga,
Karan
Johar,
Apoorva
Mehta,
and
Achin
Jain
under
the
banner
of
Dharma
Productions
and
Sikhya
Entertainment.
Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2024, 10:20 [IST]