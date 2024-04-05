Kill Teaser: KJo's Gruesome Action Thriller Leaves Fans In Awe; Netizens Say 'Bilkul Hollywood Wali Vibe'

Kill Teaser Review: Karan Johar and Guneet Monga co-produced "Kill" is trending on social media with it's hit teaser. The teaser starts with a "warning" sign asking viewers to be aware of the violent content featured in it. The movie promises to set the benchmark in the Bollywood. The teaser of the movie seems to have lived up to the expectation and fans expect that the movie will indeed be a hit on box office. Watching the teaser, many compares "Kill" with Hollywood action movies and believes this is the first time when Bollywood has produced such content.

Kill Teaser Release Date & Time: Karan Johar's Thriller Surges Excitement, Maker Says Box office hai bhaiya...

'KILL' TEASER REVIEW

The teaser starts with a disclaimer as it's viewers "The film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers. Viwers discretion is advised." The teaser featrures lead characters Lakshya in the character of Amrit and 'Suitable Boy' actress Tanya Maniktala. Where the viewers were expecting to see villain Raghav Juyal in the teaser, there was only a glimpse of it. Moreover, many claimed that the action scenes of the movie matched to that to Hollywood flicks. "Kill" spins around the motto "One night. One train. One reason to...KILL."

After watching the teaser, a user took to YouTube's comment section to claim, "Hollywood me aisi bhut movies h mujhe vo bhut psnd h pehli baar India me kuch Aisa bn rha h so I am very excited for this." Another wrote, "Indian movies i am shock o v burtal action I am so excited." One commented, "Ab aya Maza, bilkul Hollywood wali vibe AA rahi Hai."

Another shared the honest review after watching the movie at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival), "Watched #Kill at #TIFF last year . And this is most violent film India have ever produced and let me say India is not ready for this ❤️🔥 It's full of bone-breaking violent sequence shot full movie in a single train . Can't wait to see again 🔥 No spoilers." One dubbed the movie's teaser to be, "Extraordinary amazing action."

'KILL' STORYLINE

Featuring nail biting hand to hand combat in the movie, "Kill" starts with couple Lakshya and Tanya enjoying their journey on the train. The life of the people onboard turns upside down when the train to New Delhi turns into combat battleground as a pair of commandos faces off with invading bandits. Teaser leaves the viewers on the cliffhanger wondering whether the lead roles remain alive until the end or not.

'KILL' CAST

Kill features Laks Lalwani and Tanya Maniktala in the lead role. While, Raghav Juyal joins the team as the villain. Besides them, we will also see Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Adrija Sinha, Harsh Chhaya, and Yatin Karyekar playing the vital role.

'KILL' CREW

"Kill" is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. He also co-wrote the movie along with Ayesha Syed. "Kill" is co-produced by Ginnet Monga, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain under the banner of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.