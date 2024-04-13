Yeh Meri Family 3 Review: A Feel-Good Series That Will Surely Make You Feel Nostalgic

Star
Cast:
Rajesh
Kumar,
Juhi
Parmar,
Veena
Mehta,
Anngad
Raaj,
Hetal
Gada
Director:
Rahib
Siddiqui
Yeh
Meri
Family
3
Review:
After
the
super
success
of
Yeh
Meri
Family
season
1
and
2,
finally,
Yeh
Meri
Family
season
3
has
started
streaming
on
Amazon
mini
TV.
The
series
stars
Rajesh
Kumar,
Juhi
Parmar,
Veena
Mehta,
Anngad
Raaj
and
Hetal
Gada.
The
trailer
of
season
3
had
grabbed
everyone's
attention,
so
it
is
worth
a
watch?
Find
out
in
our
review
below...
Yeh
Meri
Family
season
3
revolves
around
the
Awasthis,
a
family
just
like
ours.
There's
grandmother,
father,
mother,
and
two
kids.
The
series
showcases
things
that
happened
in
every
family
in
the
90s.
One
thing
that
impresses
us
the
most
is
the
simplicity
in
the
narration.
Directir
Rahib
Siddiqui
takes
us
back
to
the
times
when
mobile
phones
were
not
important
and
we
used
actually
have
conversations
with
our
family.
The
90s
kids
will
relate
to
the
series
the
most
thanks
to
the
fantastic
performances
of
the
child
actors
Anngad
Raaj
and
Hetal
Gada.
They
are
just
amazing.
Even
Rajesh
Kumar,
Juhi
Parmar,
and
Veena
Mehta
grab
our
attention.
Yeh
Meri
Family
3
Review
Final
Verdict
Overall,
Yeh
Meri
Family
season
3
is
a
feel-good
web
series
that
will
surely
make
you
nostagic
and
take
you
back
to
the
beautiful
days
of
the
90s.
So,
relive
your
childhood
with
this
series
again.