Yeh Meri Family 3 Review: A Feel-Good Series That Will Surely Make You Feel Nostalgic

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Rajesh Kumar, Juhi Parmar, Veena Mehta, Anngad Raaj, Hetal Gada Director: Rahib Siddiqui

Yeh Meri Family 3 Review: After the super success of Yeh Meri Family season 1 and 2, finally, Yeh Meri Family season 3 has started streaming on Amazon mini TV. The series stars Rajesh Kumar, Juhi Parmar, Veena Mehta, Anngad Raaj and Hetal Gada. The trailer of season 3 had grabbed everyone's attention, so it is worth a watch? Find out in our review below...

Yeh Meri Family season 3 revolves around the Awasthis, a family just like ours. There's grandmother, father, mother, and two kids. The series showcases things that happened in every family in the 90s.

One thing that impresses us the most is the simplicity in the narration. Directir Rahib Siddiqui takes us back to the times when mobile phones were not important and we used actually have conversations with our family. The 90s kids will relate to the series the most thanks to the fantastic performances of the child actors Anngad Raaj and Hetal Gada. They are just amazing. Even Rajesh Kumar, Juhi Parmar, and Veena Mehta grab our attention.

Yeh Meri Family 3 Review Final Verdict

Overall, Yeh Meri Family season 3 is a feel-good web series that will surely make you nostagic and take you back to the beautiful days of the 90s. So, relive your childhood with this series again.