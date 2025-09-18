Jolly LLB 3 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi’s Epic Courtroom Face-Off Delivers Drama With Heart

Rating: 3.5 /5

Jolly LLB 3 Movie Review: The much-awaited Jolly LLB 3 has finally hit the big screens today (September 19), bringing back the clash of two unforgettable Jollies - Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Directed with a socially relevant touch, the third installment of the popular franchise dives into the struggles of farmers while also serving a gripping legal drama.

With a mix of emotions, satire, and strong performances, the film balances entertainment with an important message. Let's take a look at the full review of Jolly LLB 3 here:

JOLLY LLB STORYLINE AND PLOT REVIEW

At the heart of Jolly LLB 3 lies the story of Janki, played by Seema Biswas. The film opens on a tragic note, as her husband Rajaram, a farmer from Bikaner, takes his own life after his land is forcefully seized by a powerful company named Imperial. This incident becomes the driving force of the narrative, revealing the exploitation of farmers and the injustice faced by those who lose their only source of livelihood.

Gajraj Rao steps in as Haribhai Khetan, the owner of Imperial, whose greed and influence drive the central conflict. Janki's fight for justice begins when she crosses paths with an NGO worker, played by Amrita Rao. Through her, Janki meets Jolly Tyagi (Arshad Warsi), who decides to represent her case in court. On the opposite side stands Jolly Mishra (Akshay Kumar), who takes up Imperial's defense, setting the stage for a gripping courtroom clash.

The first half of Jolly LLB 3 spends more time establishing the storyline, focusing less on courtroom drama and more on background events. However, the first half turns out to be an entertaining watch and also helps build an emotional foundation for the central conflict. The second half, however, picks up pace with intense courtroom confrontations, legal arguments, and emotional outbursts that keep the audience hooked.

The writing smartly blends humor with seriousness, staying true to the essence of the franchise. The courtroom dialogues are sharp, while the emotional scenes hit the right chord without turning melodramatic.

JOLLY LLB 3 PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's chemistry is easily one of the biggest strengths of Jolly LLB 3. Their on-screen rivalry is filled with witty exchanges, sharp arguments, and a refreshing camaraderie that makes the legal battle all the more engaging. Both actors completely own their parts, making viewers root for their respective versions of Jolly.

Besides them, Saurabh Shukla, as the judge, steals the show as expected with his strong yet endearing performance. Supporting roles also add strength to the narrative. Seema Biswas delivers a powerful and emotional performance as Janki, bringing depth and pain to the role of a farmer's widow. Gajraj Rao as Haribhai Khetan plays his part with conviction, perfectly fitting the bill as a wealthy businessman who bends the law to his advantage.

Ram Kapoor, as Vikram the lawyer, lends gravitas to the legal proceedings. Shilpa Shukla, as police officer Chanchal Chautala, brings authority and sharpness to her screen presence. However, her part isn't meaty enough. Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi, though in smaller roles the wives of both Jollys, performed well.

JOLLY LLB 3 STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES

The highlight of the film lies in the performances of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Their rivalry, friendship, and courtroom banter give the movie its most entertaining moments. The socially relevant subject of farmer exploitation also makes the story impactful. Among the two protagonists, Akshay got a meatier part.

Also, while the film raises important issues, it doesn't dive as deeply into the legal complexities as it could have, as there are comparatively few court scenes as compared to the previous films.

JOLLY LLB 3 FINAL VERDICT

Jolly LLB 3 succeeds in delivering a courtroom drama that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. Backed by strong performances, the film keeps the audience invested till the very end. It may not be flawless, but it stays true to the spirit of the franchise - mixing satire, social commentary, and courtroom fun.