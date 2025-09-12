Love In Vietnam Movie Review: Shantanu Maheshwari-Avneet Kaur Deliver Likeable Performances

Love In Vietnam features Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur in a heartfelt story about love and friendship. With scenic visuals and dramatic twists, this film offers an engaging cinematic experience.

Rating: 3.0 /5

Love In Vietnam Review: Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, and Khả Ngân star in "Love In Vietnam," a film that generated excitement with its trailer and songs. Released on 12 September 2025, the movie is now showing in theatres. The story follows Manav, played by Shantanu Maheshwari, who dreams of becoming a singer but is sent to Vietnam for an agriculture course by his uncle.

LOVE IN VIETNAM PLOT REVIEW

Manav's journey to Vietnam is accompanied by Simi, his childhood friend portrayed by Avneet Kaur. She harbours deep feelings for him. During their visit to a gallery in Vietnam, Manav becomes captivated by a painting of a girl who reminds him of his late mother. This leads him on a quest to find her.

The film takes inspiration from the novel "Madonna in a Fur Coat." Rahhat Shah Kazmi directed it, with the screenplay penned by Kazmi and Kritika Rampal. The first half is filled with romantic moments that resonate emotionally. The cinematography beautifully captures Vietnam's allure, making viewers want to visit.

As the story unfolds, Manav meets Linh, played by Khả Ngân, and they fall in love. However, he returns to Punjab for his sister's wedding. Upon returning home, he struggles to contact Linh as she mysteriously disappears. This prompts Manav to return to Vietnam in search of her.

The film's music stands out with tracks like "Fakira" and "Burrah Burrah," which are likely to become favourites among audiences.

The second half introduces dramatic elements that maintain audience engagement through its compelling screenplay and narration. A surprising plot twist at the climax leaves viewers astonished as it defies expectations regarding Linh's fate.

While watching the movie, audiences may attempt to predict Linh's situation; however, the revelation is unexpected. Despite this shift in tone from romance to drama, the film remains captivating throughout its runtime.

LOVE IN VIETNAM PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Shantanu Maheshwari shines as Manav, capturing hearts with his portrayal. Vietnamese actress Khả Ngân impresses with her beauty and performance. Avneet Kaur delivers a delightful performance as Simi, embodying the Punjabi spirit effectively.

Supporting actors such as Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Farida Jalal, Mir Sarwar, and Saqib Ayub deliver commendable performances in their roles.

LOVE IN VIETNAM OVERALL VERDICT

Love In Vietnam offers an engaging love story worth experiencing on the big screen after Saiyaara's success. With its unique plot twist and beautiful romance set against Vietnam's backdrop, it promises an enjoyable cinematic experience for viewers seeking something different.