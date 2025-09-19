Nishaanchi Review: Aaishvary Thackeray’s Dual Act Powers A Thrilling Crime Drama With An Intriguing Ending

Rating: 3.0 /5

Nishaanchi Movie Review: Crime dramas in Indian cinema have always held a special charm, especially when they blend suspense with strong emotional drama. Nishaanchi, the latest release, attempts exactly that by taking audiences back to the lanes of 2006 Kanpur.

With its mix of crime, family bonds, and moral dilemmas, the film promises an engaging watch. At its heart lies the story of two brothers, played in a double role by Aaishvary Thackeray, whose lives take a dramatic turn after a failed heist. Let's take a look at the full review of Nishaanchi here:

NISHAANCHI PLOT AND STORYLINE REVIEW

The narrative unfolds in Kanpur of 2006, where twin brothers Bablu and Dablu, both played by Aaishvary Thackeray, find themselves trapped in the world of petty crime. Alongside their accomplice Pinki, they plot a daring bank lottery scam. The heist initially seems smooth until the police unexpectedly arrive, throwing their plans into chaos. Bablu is caught in the act and sentenced to seven years in prison.

What makes this arrest intriguing is Bablu's refusal to reveal the identity of his partners in crime, leaving the authorities puzzled. This moment forms the emotional and suspenseful core of the film, raising questions of trust and sacrifice between the brothers. From there, the film goes intro flashback showcasing how they were once a simple and happy family. However, the entry of Ambika bhai changed their lives for the worse, resulting in heartbreaking moments.

While the first half of the movie moves briskly, filled with drama and action, the second half loses some of its momentum. Certain subplots feel stretched and could have been trimmed to maintain a tighter narrative. This uneven pacing affects the overall impact of the climax, though the strong performances manage to keep the audience engaged until the end.

The film closes on an intriguing note, leaving viewers at the edge of their seats. Just when answers seem within reach, the story takes an unexpected turn and ends with a cliffhanger, clearly hinting at a second part.

The music of Nishaanchi is another strong aspect. The music is quirky and flows naturally into the storyline. The background score heightens tension during the robbery scenes and softens in moments of family bonding. Combined with the rustic cinematography that captures the essence of 2006 Kanpur, the film offers an immersive experience.

NISHAANCHI PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Aaishvary Thackeray takes on the challenging double role of Bablu and Dablu, and his portrayal of two very different personalities is one of the highlights of the film. He successfully conveys Bablu's resilience and Dablu's restless energy, ensuring audiences stay invested in their fate. Kumud Mishra as Ambika has made his mark as the nasty and manipulative guy.

Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub adds depth as the determined police officer who is a close aid of Ambika (Kumud Mishra). Monika Panwar, as the mother of the twins, delivers a touching performance filled with quiet strength and emotional vulnerability. Her scenes add warmth and emotional heft to the otherwise gritty narrative.

Vineet Kumar, seen in flashbacks as the father of Bablu and Dablu, leaves an impression despite limited screen time, portraying a man whose presence continues to shape his sons' lives.

NISHAANCHI FINAL VERDICT

Nishaanchi succeeds in presenting a gripping story of crime and family ties with standout performances and atmospheric storytelling. Despite pacing issues in the latter half, the film keeps viewers curious and leaves them anticipating its sequel. With a promising cast led by Aaishvary Thackeray, backed by emotional depth and engaging music, the movie turned out to be a decent watch.