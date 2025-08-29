Param Sundari Movie Review: Sidharth-Janhvi’s Cross-Cultural Love Story Fails to Leave A Lasting Impact

Rating: 2.5 /5

Param Sundari Movie Review: When a film promises a unique mix of romance and cultural beauty, expectations naturally rise. Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, attempts to weave all these elements into one story. Unfortunately, while the film starts with some promise, it ultimately struggles to deliver anything memorable, making it a strictly one-time watch. Let's take a look at the full review here:

PARAM SUNDARI PLOT AND STORYLINE REVIEW

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, the story of Param Sundari revolves around Param (Sidharth Malhotra), an ambitious entrepreneur who has poured his resources into multiple startups, most of which have failed. His latest venture, an app called Find My Soulmate, is designed to help people discover their perfect match. In a bid to prove the app's credibility, Param creates a profile for himself.

However, his father (Sanjay Kapoor) challenges him to demonstrate the app's success by finding his soulmate through the app within a month. If Param fails, his father threatens to sell off his office and withdraw support from his ventures. This sets Param on a journey to Kerala, after the app identifies his ideal match - Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor).

Accompanied by his quirky friend Jaggi (played by Manjot Singh), Param sets out to meet Sundari. What begins as a test of technology soon turns into a heartfelt romance, as Param finds himself mesmerized by Sundari's charm. The narrative highlights the challenges they face due to cultural differences, while exploring how love can blossom between two people from contrasting worlds.

The first half of Param Sundari is a mixed bag. While the narrative has its dull moments, the developing love story between Param and Sundari feels organic. What truly stands out is the breathtaking backdrop of Kerala. The film beautifully captures its lush landscapes, traditional festivals, and local lifestyle, giving viewers a visual treat.

Unfortunately, the second half falters. What could have been an engaging exploration of cultural conflicts and emotional depth turns into a predictable and stretched narrative. The storyline follows a very familiar path, offering nothing new to the audience.

PARAM SUNDARI PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Sidharth Malhotra delivers a decent performance; however, he fails to perform well in the crucial emotional scenes. Janhvi Kapoor looks radiant as Sundari and embodies the cultural essence of Kerala with grace. However, despite their individual efforts, the chemistry between the two falls short, leaving the central romance less impactful than it should have been.

PARAM SUNDARI MUSIC AND DIRECTION REVIEW

The music of Param Sundari is pleasant, with a few songs that enhance the romantic atmosphere. However, none of the tracks stand out enough to stay with you after the film ends, except Pardesiya. The direction succeeds in showcasing Kerala's beauty, but falters in maintaining a tight, gripping screenplay.

PARAM SUNDARI OVERALL VERDICT

Param Sundari is a film that shines in parts, mainly due to its cultural showcase and scenic cinematography, but fails to sustain momentum. With predictable writing, a stretched second half, and a missing spark in the lead pair's chemistry, the film doesn't rise above being average entertainment.

If you enjoy light cross-cultural romances and picturesque visuals, Param Sundari may work for a one-time viewing. But for audiences seeking freshness in storytelling, it is unlikely to make an impression.