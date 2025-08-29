Param Sundari Movie Review: Sidharth-Janhvi's Colorful Cross-Cultural Romance Is Filled With Charm And Heart

Rating: 4.0 /5

Param Sundari Review: Bollywood gets a refreshing dose of romance, culture, and technology with Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film, directed by Tushar Jalota, beautifully marries modern-day aspirations with traditional values, delivering a heartfelt love story against the stunning backdrop of Kerala. Packed with humor, emotions, and striking visuals, this one makes for a delightful watch. Let's take a look at the full review here:

PARAM SUNDARI PLOT AND STORYLINE REVIEW

At the heart of the story is Param (Sidharth Malhotra), an ambitious entrepreneur whose startup dreams have so far failed to take off. His latest idea, a matchmaking app called Find My Soulmate, becomes more than just a project when his father (Sanjay Kapoor) challenges him to find his own soulmate using the app within a month.

The app leads him to Kerala, where he meets Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a spirited young woman rooted in her culture. What begins as a test of technology evolves into a touching love story, as Param is swept away by Sundari's grace and spirit. The narrative explores family dynamics, cultural differences, and the power of love that bridges worlds apart-all while keeping the tone light and engaging.

PARAM SUNDARI PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Sidharth Malhotra strikes the right balance between vulnerability and charm, making Param both relatable and endearing. Janhvi Kapoor sparkles as Sundari, effortlessly embodying the elegance and vibrancy of Kerala. Together, they share several heartwarming moments, and their chemistry grows organically as the story progresses.

The supporting cast enhances the film further - Sanjay Kapoor shines as the practical father, Manjot Singh adds comic relief as Param's quirky friend Jaggi, while Abhishek Banerjee impresses in his brief but impactful role.

One of Param Sundari's biggest strengths lies in its visuals. Kerala's backwaters, festivals, and cultural essence are captured in all their glory, making the film a visual delight. The music complements the story well, with soulful romantic tracks and festive numbers that linger long after the film ends.

Director Tushar Jalota succeeds in maintaining a fine balance between drama, humor, and emotion. The screenplay, though simple, is engaging enough to keep viewers invested, while the cultural detailing gives the narrative an authentic flavor.

PARAM SUNDARI OVERALL VERDICT

Param Sundari is more than just another romantic comedy - it's a vibrant cross-cultural journey that blends modern aspirations with traditional charm. Strong performances, captivating visuals, and a heartwarming story make it a film worth watching. If you're a fan of soulful romances with a dash of humor and breathtaking visuals, Param Sundari deserves a spot on your must-watch list.