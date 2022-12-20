Aaradhya Bachchan's Cute Reaction As Mom Aishwarya Rai Pulls Ranveer Singh's Cheeks Will Make You Go Aww

We cannot stop gushing over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranveer Singh's new video which is going viral on the internet. While their cute moment has left us awestruck, Aaradhya Bachchan's cute reaction to her mumma pulling Ranveer Singh's cheeks is grabbing the attention of the netizens, you need to drop everything and check out the adorable video featuring Aish and Ranveer.

RANVEER KISSES AISHWARYA'S HANDS

A video from the finals of Pro-Kabbadi league has captured the attention of Twitter users. Ranveer, who is a promotional spree, can be seen kissing Aishwarya's hands in the viral clip. Guess what? The Bollywood diva playfully pulled his cheeks after he wooed her with his charm.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan blushed as the Bajirao Mastani actor surprised her by kissing her hand to show his respect and fondness for her.

When it comes to chivarly, none can beat Ranveer Singh. He knows how to grab eyeballs with his behaviour, isn't it?

AARADHYA'S REACTION TO RANVEER-AISHWARYA'S CUTE MOMENT

The star kid stole the limelight with her priceless reaction when her dearest mumma pulled Ranveer Singh's cheeks during the finals of the PKL 2022. She trended on Twitter after the fan pages shared clips from the event.

We are sure you will also end up gush over Aaradhya after seeing the video. Aaradhya Bachchan, who turned eleven last month, had a gala time as she accompanied her mother and father for the sporting event.

Aishwarya pinching Ranveer's cheek and Ranveer kissing on Aishwarya's hand. 🥺🥺💕💕. They made my day. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/U27YtDrLs0 — Mohabbatein (@sidharth0800) December 18, 2022

Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan had a blast as they attended the finals of the Pro-Kabbadi League 2022. We saw our favourite Aish in a different avatar as she danced with her daughter on different songs including Dhinka Chika.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR RANVEER SINGH?

On the work front, Mr. Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. From reality shows to events, He is currently busy promoting the film on different platforms. The comedy drama co-starring Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez will hit the silver screens on December 23, 2022. Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have joined hands for the second time after Simmba. The Padmaavat actor also made a cameo in Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

After Cirkus, Ranveer will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where he has been paired opposite Alia Bhatt. The romantic drama, which has been directed by Karan Johar, will arrive in the cinema halls next year. It also marks the return of veteran actress Jaya Bachchan to Hindi cinema after a long time.

AISHWARYA RAI UPCOMING FILMS

2022 has been a blockbuster year for the former Miss World as her sole release Ponniyin Selvan: I managed to set the box office on fire. It created ripples, creating new records and emerging as the most successful Tamil film of 2022.

Aishwarya Rai, who played a dual role in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, will also be seen in the second installment Ponniyin Selvan: 2, which is slated to release next year.

What do you have to say about Aishwarya and Ranveer's viral video? Do share your thoughts by tweeting us @Filmibeat.

Follow this space for more updates related to your favourite Bollywood and television celebs.