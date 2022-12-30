‘Lagta Hai Sabko Free Data Milne Wala Hai,' Netizens Mock As People Cheer ‘Ambani Ki Jai' Outside Antilia

Ahead of the new year, celebrations have begun in the Ambani family as they are set to welcome their youngest daughter-in-law. After their son Anant Ambani got engaged to his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in Rajasthan, business tycoon Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a grand engagement party in Antilia. The roka ceremony was held earlier on December 29 at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple, and after returning to Mumbai, the couple received a warm welcome from their loved ones.

Anant and Radhika were received with drum beats, and people showered flowers with their blessing on the newly engaged couple. At the same time, several people were stationed outside Ambani's residence, Antilia, to catch a glimpse of the beautiful couple. Videos and pictures from yesterday's celebrations are all over the internet. Meanwhile, a video shared by a paparazzi account shows a crowd of people; apparently the fans of the Ambanis are seen in an immense celebratory mood and chanting slogans for the family.

HERE'S WHAT SOCIAL MEDIA USERS SAID

In the video, a group of people are seen chanting "Malik ki jai ho' as the reporter asks them to express their feelings for the newly engaged couple. A man in the video can be heard saying, "Boss humare liye bhagwan hai, malik ki jai ho. Animal ke prati jo unka pyaar hai, aur logo ke prati jo unka pyaar hai, unki insaniyat kisine dekha nahi hoga," people continue to cheer.

Netizens were quick to respond to the video, mocking those who were celebrating for the Ambanis. One comment read, "Lagta hai inn sabhko agle saal free data milne wala hai," while another wrote, "Engagement hui h.. ya election Main khade ho rhe hai." "Kitna faltu time h na ye log ke pass celebrity ka birthday hoga tab bheed laga dega jaha koi dikhe nii celebrity waha bheed laga dega isliye lagta h India me sabse jayda velle log h aur berojgar baithe h isi sab reason se," said another user.

"Ghulami abi gayi nahi...," wrote another social media user, while another commented, "Kuch nahi ek ek crore deke bulaya hai." "Muje lga fins only starts ke hote hai," one said. "Yeah sab sagun lene k chakkar main khade hai," said another. One Instagram user wrote, "Ambani ka kya pta inko shagun main heere moti de de," while another user's comment said, "Anant bhai mera address bhejun kya Madat ki zaroorat hume bi hai."

ABOUT ANANT AND RADHIKA'S ROKA

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party was a starry affair. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, among others, arrived to bless the newly engaged couple.

Anant is the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Radhika is the younger daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She currently serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare.

