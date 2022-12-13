Prince Narula Trolled For Dancing With YouTuber Armaan Malik's Pregnant Wives; Fans Say ‘Maintain Some Class’

Reality TV star Prince Narula, who became a household name after winning Colors TV's Bigg Boss 9, is trying his hands at creating music as well besides acting.

Recently, on December 11, his latest singled titled Todh got released. Besides him, the single also features Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui. The song is fetching a favourable response and fans have also been making Instagram reels on it.

While Prince must be happy with the response to Todh, a section of social media users are brutally trolling him. Well, the reason behind people trolling the Roadies gang leader is his recent reel on Todh with YouTuber Armaan Malik's wives - Payal Malika and Kritika Malik.

Taking to Instagram, Prince recently posted the video in which he's seen with Payal and Kritika. Dancing alongside Prince on his song Todh, Armaan's pregnant wives can be seen flauting their baby bumps. In the caption, Prince wrote, "Todh (heart emoji)"

Take a look at the video below:

For the unversed, popular YouTuber and social media influencer Armaan Malik recently announced that Payal and Kriti are pregnant at the same time. Taking to Instagram, he posted a few pictures in which he's seen posing with both his wives and son Chirayu. As soon as he broke the pregnancy news, the whole family was trolled badly.

Now, Prince Narula lovers and Armaan Malik haters aren't happy with the TV star sharing the frame with Payal and Kritika. Reacting to the reel, an Instagram user wrote, "Sry but after watching this I have to unfollow...bhai maintain some class n respect ur achievements....kisikae bhi sath video banaoge toh kaun dekhega specially with this so called wannabes."

Another social media user commented, "Sorry but i have to unfollow now. I don't wanna see this ppl ..i wanna see prince not these ppl."

A third comment read, "ye prince narula day by day cringe logo k sth kyun collaborate krte ja rha h yr."

Here are the reactions:

Trolling culture has taken over the internet and we totally condemn it. We wonder how Prince would react to it.

Coming back to Armaan, he has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube and around 1.5 million followers on Instagram. For those who don't know, he first tied the knot with Payal in 2011 and they soon welcomed their son Chirayu. Later, he got married to Payal's best friend Kritika in 2018 and all of them are living together since then.

