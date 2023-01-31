Is 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' a Copy Of Arjun: The Warrior Prince's Title Song? Internet Believes So

Shah
Rukh
Khan
returned
to
the
silver
screen
after
a
hiatus
of
four
years
with
Pathaan.
The
film
has
been
hogging
massive
numbers
at
the
cash
registers
as
it
became
one
of
Bollywood's
fastest
movies
to
haul
over
300
crore.
As
the
film
continues
to
break
records,
Shah
Rukh
is
receiving
tremendous
love
and
support
from
his
fans.
After
Pathaan's
trailer
made
everyone
go
gaga
over
SRK's
new
look
for
the
film,
the
film's
two
songs,
Besharam
Rang
and
Jhoome
Jo
Pathaan,
caught
netizens'
attention
and
became
an
instant
hit
with
audiences.
Though
Besharam
Rang
got
embroiled
in
controversy,
Pathaan's
second
song,
Jhoome
Jo
Pathaan,
became
a
hit
for
its
lyrics,
hooksteps,
and
catchy
tunes.
The
song,
picturized
in
beautiful
European
locations,
was
also
loved
for
Shah
Rukh's
rugged
look
and
Deepika
Padukone's
galamed
look.
Sung
by
Arjit
Singh,
"Jhoome
Jo
Pathaan" has
been
composed
by
Vishal
Dadlani
and
Shekhar
Ravjiani.
However,
a
recent
Twitter
account
claims
that
the
song
is
a
copy.
Meanwhile,
Twitteratis
are
quite
disappointed
that
Pathaan's
song
is
either
a
copy
of
or
is
inspired
by
UTV
Films'
Arjun:
The
Warrior
Prince's
song
titled
Karam
Ki
Talvaar,
which
was
released
in
2012.
Both
songs
have
uncanny
similarities,
and
people
are
convinced
that
Jhoome
Jo
Pathaan
has
been
blatantly
ripped
from
Karam
Ki
Talvaar.
We
aren't
sure
if
Arjun:
The
Warrior
Prince's
song
served
as
inspiration
for
composers
Vishal
and
Shekhar,
but
the
similarities
can't
be
ignored.
After
doing
a
bit
of
research,
we
found
out
that
the
song
has
been
crooned
by
Sukhwinder
Singh,
and
the
animated
movie's
music
has
been
done
by
the
duo
Vishal-Shehkar
themselves.
Well,
it
looks
like
they
just
repurposed
their
own
song.
Take
a
look
at
what
people
are
saying
about
the
songs' similarities:-
Pathaan's
new
song
Jhoome
jo
Pathaan's
composition
seems
a
copy
from
UTV
Films’
Arjun:
The
Warrior
Prince’s
song
‘Karam
Ki
Talvaar
(2012)
Pathaan
marked
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
comeback
movie
after
2018.
Directed
by
Siddharth
Anand,
the
spy
thriller
has
minted
around
600
crore
worldwide
and
is
unstoppable
at
the
box
office.
Meanwhile,
the
film's
star
cast
and
director
held
a
press
conference
on
Monday
in
Mumbai,
where
all
of
them
expressed
gratitude
and
thanked
fans
for
making
the
film
a
hit.
SRK
also
hinted
at
Pathaan's
sequel.