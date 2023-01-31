Is 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' a Copy Of Arjun: The Warrior Prince's Title Song? Internet Believes So

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years with Pathaan. The film has been hogging massive numbers at the cash registers as it became one of Bollywood's fastest movies to haul over 300 crore. As the film continues to break records, Shah Rukh is receiving tremendous love and support from his fans. After Pathaan's trailer made everyone go gaga over SRK's new look for the film, the film's two songs, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, caught netizens' attention and became an instant hit with audiences.

Though Besharam Rang got embroiled in controversy, Pathaan's second song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, became a hit for its lyrics, hooksteps, and catchy tunes. The song, picturized in beautiful European locations, was also loved for Shah Rukh's rugged look and Deepika Padukone's galamed look. Sung by Arjit Singh, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" has been composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. However, a recent Twitter account claims that the song is a copy.

Meanwhile, Twitteratis are quite disappointed that Pathaan's song is either a copy of or is inspired by UTV Films' Arjun: The Warrior Prince's song titled Karam Ki Talvaar, which was released in 2012. Both songs have uncanny similarities, and people are convinced that Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been blatantly ripped from Karam Ki Talvaar. We aren't sure if Arjun: The Warrior Prince's song served as inspiration for composers Vishal and Shekhar, but the similarities can't be ignored.

Here's Arjun: The Warrior Prince Song

A Twitter user shared that Jhoome Jo Pathaan is copied from Arjun: the warrior prince's song. Take a look here.

Jhoome jo Pathan song is copied from Animated Hindi movie

Arjun the Warrior Prince

Original Song=Karam ki Talwar

Copy Song=Jhoome jo Pathan



Budget of Jhoome jo Pathan=

7 crore खर्च किए हैं पठान ने Copy करने के लिए🤣🤣🤣#BoycottBollywoodForever #BoycottBOC

#ContentChor=#SRK pic.twitter.com/wByMaImFsg — BikhartaPakistan (@Bikharta93K) January 29, 2023

After doing a bit of research, we found out that the song has been crooned by Sukhwinder Singh, and the animated movie's music has been done by the duo Vishal-Shehkar themselves. Well, it looks like they just repurposed their own song.

Take a look at what people are saying about the songs' similarities:-

Pathaan's new song Jhoome jo Pathaan's composition seems a copy from UTV Films’ Arjun: The Warrior Prince’s song ‘Karam Ki Talvaar (2012)



Here's the link 👇🏻https://t.co/fcjj2rTS5w



Though it was also composed by the same duo but @VishalDadlani kuch to naya laao. — Dipanshu Naik (@DipanshuNaik) December 30, 2022

https://t.co/b3lwV4Qg1e 🤦‍♀️ kya yaar Vishal Dudlaani #Pathan ka kuch bhi original hai? — Ra Ch Na (@raggedtag) December 29, 2022

OMG these guys went back in time by 5 years and copied Jhoome Jo Pathan tune HOW DARE THEY !!!! https://t.co/rLrZoxvzNs #PathanDekhegaHindustan



Skip to 02:09 🤡 — FittrwithKJ (@Fittrwithkj) December 22, 2022

Played ‘Jhoome jo pathaan’ on the speaker & my 4-yr old’s first reaction- “Hey mumma! That’s just like Arjun’s song.” She’s referring to Karma ki talvaar. @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani — Sneha Krishnan (@Sne_Krishnan) January 24, 2023

PATHAAN SUCCESS

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie after 2018. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the spy thriller has minted around 600 crore worldwide and is unstoppable at the box office. Meanwhile, the film's star cast and director held a press conference on Monday in Mumbai, where all of them expressed gratitude and thanked fans for making the film a hit. SRK also hinted at Pathaan's sequel.

