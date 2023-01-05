Badi Hoker Dancer Banegi: Little Girl Dancing On Kamar Teri Left Right With Ajay Hooda Leaves Fans Impressed

Feeling
mid-week
blues?
Well,
we
are
here
to
cheer
you
up
with
a
viral
video
that
will
leave
you
gushing
over
a
young
girl.
Wondering
what's
so
different
in
the
clip
that
we
are
sharing
with
you?
Well,
it
features
a
little
girl,
who
has
already
impressed
the
internet
with
her
dancing
skills.
The
little
munchkin
grooved
to
the
beats
of
Kamar
Teri
Left
Right
Hale,
showcasing
her
amazing
dance
moves
on
the
stage.
She
performed
along
with
Haryanavi
singer
Ajay
Hooda
in
front
of
several
people.
The
singer
had
a
blast
as
he
shared
stage
with
the
cutie
pie,
giving
us
a
picture-perfect
moment.
Dressed
in
a
cute
little
frock
and
blue
denim
jacket,
the
little
girl
stole
all
the
limelight.
Her
moves
are
enough
to
brighten
up
your
dull
day.
You
will
be
surprised
to
know
that
the
video
has
received
over
6
million
likes
till
date.
The
netizens
have
showered
her
with
love
and
blessings
on
the
Instagram
post.
Drop
everything
and
check
out
the
viral
video
right
here.
Fans
have
flooded
the
comments
section
with
their
messages.
They
couldn't
help
but
gush
over
the
cuteness
and
dancing
skills
of
the
little
girl.
One
user
commented,
"kitni
cute
baby
doll
hai" while
another
commented,
"bade
hoker
dancer
banegi
lagta
hai."
YouTuber
Adarsh
Anand
posted
the
cute
moment,
echoing
our
thoughts.
He
wrote,
"Isshh
fire
bbu
Ko
duniyadaari
se
koi
mtlb
hi
ni
hai..apni
duniya
me
mast
hai
yaar
maza
hi
aa
gyo
bhai..Learn:
Pyari
Princess
Se
Kuch
humlogon
Ko
Sikhna
chahiye...Jo
bhi
accha
kaam
ho
mann
lgakar
kro....bhul
jao
kaun
dekh
rha...duniyawale
kya
keh
rhe
sab
kuch."
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
the
viral
video
featuring
the
little
girl?
We
look
forward
to
reading
your
views.
Do
share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.