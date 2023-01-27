Malaika Arora Shares A Hug With Ex Arbaz Khan In Viral Airport Video, Fans Say 'They Should Get Back Together'

Malaika
Arora
and
her
ex-husband
Arbaz
Khan
have
set
wonderful
standards
for
how
two
former
couples
could
remain
cordial
with
each
other
after
separation.
The
duo
are
co-parenting
their
20-year-old
son
Arhaan
Khan
and
are
often
spotted
spending
some
quality
time
together.
On
Thursday
night,
the
former
couple
were
spotted
at
the
Mumbai
airport
as
they
came
to
see
off
their
son
Arhaan,
who
left
for
college
in
the
US.
Arhaan
Khan
studies
filmmaking
and
was
in
India
for
over
a
month
for
the
Christmas
celebrations.
Meanwhile,
a
video
of
Malaika
getting
emotional
as
she
and
Arbaz
bid
goodbye
to
their
son
has
been
circulating
on
the
internet.
Maliaka
and
Arbaz
were
seen
sharing
a
warm
hug
after
Arhaan
left
to
catch
his
flight,
which
caught
everyone's
attention.
Malaika
and
Arbaz
hugged
before
getting
into
their
respective
cars.
Throwback:
When
Malaika
Arora
Was
'Frightened'
Of
Being
A
Working
Single
Mother
After
Divorce
With
Arbaaz
Khan
Watch
the
video
here:-
Fans
were
quite
impressed
with
the
family
and
praised
Malaika
and
Arbaz
for
respecting
each
other
and
maintaining
a
cordial
relationship
after
their
divorce.
One
user
said,
"And
that's
what
is
called
maturity." Another
one
wrote,
"I
just
love
them
the
way
they
are
co-parenting.
They've
moved
on,
they
respect
each
other's
private
life
but
still
stand
together
for
their
son
whenever
and
wherever
needed.
Haters
gonna
hate
but
truth
is
they
are
wonderful
&
great
parents."
One
Insta
user
commented,
"They
should
get
back
together,"
while
another
one
said,
"Guys
kitna
hard
Hota
hoga
woh
hugging."
"They
still
love
each
other
then
what
is
Arjn
doing
between
them..one
should
never
get
involved
with
married
people,"
wrote
another.
One
user
wrote,
"kitne
pyaare
hain
dono.
d
bond
and
chemistry
is
magical."
Arjun
Kapoor
Kidhar
Hai:
Netizens
TROLL
Malaika
Arora
As
She
Steps
Out
For
Dinner
With
Ex
Arbaaz
Khan
For
the
unversed,
Arbaz
Khan
and
Malaika
Arora
got
married
in
1998
and
got
mutually
separated
in
2017,
almost
after
18
years
of
their
marriage.
Both
have
moved
on
in
their
lives.
Malaika
is
dating
actor
Arjun
Kapoor,
while
Arbaaz
is
in
a
relationship
with
model
Giorgia
Andriani.
Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 11:51 [IST]