WATCH: Mukesh-Nita Ambani & Family Special Dance To Salman Khan's ‘Wah Wah Ramji' At Son Anant's Engagement

The Ambani family's youngest son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to his fiance, Radhika Merchant. They hosted a grand party to celebrate the evening, which was attended by a number of celebrities from the Indian film industry, all of whom were dressed elegantly and looked stunning. However, the highlight of the evening was the special dance performance that was put on by members of the Ambani family for the newly engaged couple.

AMBANIS DANCE AT ANANT AND RADHIKA'S ENGAGEMENT PARTY

A video that has recently surfaced on social media platforms features the Ambanis putting on an entertaining and memorable performance of the song "Waah Waah Raam Ji" from the 1990's hit film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The video showcases Isha and her husband Anand, Shloka and Aakash, and Nita and Mukesh Ambani all dancing in sync to the popular wedding song, which is going crazy viral on the internet.

The performance was fun and has been widely shared and viewed by many. While the senior Amabnis were matching steps on the stage, Anant and Radhika were seen cheering them. For the uninitiated, the song Waah Waah Raam Ji is from Salman Khan's 1994 blockbuster movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which also starred Madhuri Dixit.

Watch Mukesh and Nita Amabni's dance video below:-

AMBANIS OUTFIT

The Ambani family was dressed in elegant and stylish outfits that were specially designed for them by the renowned designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, was particularly striking in a stunning golden lehenga from ABJSK.

AMBANIS GUESTS FROM BOLLYWOOD

Anant and Radhika Merchant's ring ceremony was attended by several prominent figures from Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and his partner Natasha Dalal, and Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor, among others. The event was a star-studded affair, with many of Bollywood's most recognisable and well-respected figures in attendance.