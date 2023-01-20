WATCH: Mukesh-Nita Ambani & Family Special Dance To Salman Khan's ‘Wah Wah Ramji' At Son Anant's Engagement

The
Ambani
family's
youngest
son,
Anant
Ambani,
got
engaged
to
his
fiance,
Radhika
Merchant.
They
hosted
a
grand
party
to
celebrate
the
evening,
which
was
attended
by
a
number
of
celebrities
from
the
Indian
film
industry,
all
of
whom
were
dressed
elegantly
and
looked
stunning.
However,
the
highlight
of
the
evening
was
the
special
dance
performance
that
was
put
on
by
members
of
the
Ambani
family
for
the
newly
engaged
couple.
AMBANIS
DANCE
AT
ANANT
AND
RADHIKA'S
ENGAGEMENT
PARTY
A
video
that
has
recently
surfaced
on
social
media
platforms
features
the
Ambanis
putting
on
an
entertaining
and
memorable
performance
of
the
song
"Waah
Waah
Raam
Ji" from
the
1990's
hit
film
Hum
Aapke
Hain
Koun.
The
video
showcases
Isha
and
her
husband
Anand,
Shloka
and
Aakash,
and
Nita
and
Mukesh
Ambani
all
dancing
in
sync
to
the
popular
wedding
song,
which
is
going
crazy
viral
on
the
internet.
The
performance
was
fun
and
has
been
widely
shared
and
viewed
by
many.
While
the
senior
Amabnis
were
matching
steps
on
the
stage,
Anant
and
Radhika
were
seen
cheering
them.
For
the
uninitiated,
the
song
Waah
Waah
Raam
Ji
is
from
Salman
Khan's
1994
blockbuster
movie
Hum
Aapke
Hain
Koun,
which
also
starred
Madhuri
Dixit.
Watch
Mukesh
and
Nita
Amabni's
dance
video
below:-
The
Ambani
family
was
dressed
in
elegant
and
stylish
outfits
that
were
specially
designed
for
them
by
the
renowned
designer
duo
Abu
Jani
and
Sandeep
Khosla.
The
bride-to-be,
Radhika
Merchant,
was
particularly
striking
in
a
stunning
golden
lehenga
from
ABJSK.
Anant
and
Radhika
Merchant's
ring
ceremony
was
attended
by
several
prominent
figures
from
Bollywood,
including
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan,
Katrina
Kaif,
Deepika
Padukone
and
her
husband
Ranveer
Singh,
Varun
Dhawan
and
his
partner
Natasha
Dalal,
and
Janhvi
Kapoor
and
her
sister
Khushi
Kapoor,
among
others.
The
event
was
a
star-studded
affair,
with
many
of
Bollywood's
most
recognisable
and
well-respected
figures
in
attendance.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 20:17 [IST]