‘Respect Someone's Privacy', Netizens Enraged As Unseen Video Of Anushka-Virat Praying With Vamika Goes Viral

After celebrating the New Year in Dubai, power couple Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, visited Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan, Mathura, with their daughter Vamika. And videos of them praying together has been circulating online. Several pictures and videos from the couple's hush-hush spiritual trip to the holy place have been doing the rounds on multiple social media platforms. Netizens have showered a great deal of love on the duo and lauded the couple as the "most humble."

However, many have expressed anger over those who have leaked the family's pictures and videos online as they try to keep their personal lives private. The couple, after the birth of their daughter, had urged the media to respect their privacy and not click pictures of Vamika. Howereve, curiosity around how Vamika looks has been there.