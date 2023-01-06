‘Respect Someone's Privacy', Netizens Enraged As Unseen Video Of Anushka-Virat Praying With Vamika Goes Viral

After
celebrating
the
New
Year
in
Dubai,
power
couple
Virat
Kohli
and
his
wife,
actress
Anushka
Sharma,
visited
Baba
Neem
Karoli
Ashram
in
Vrindavan,
Mathura,
with
their
daughter
Vamika.
And
videos
of
them
praying
together
has
been
circulating
online.
Several
pictures
and
videos
from
the
couple's
hush-hush
spiritual
trip
to
the
holy
place
have
been
doing
the
rounds
on
multiple
social
media
platforms.
Netizens
have
showered
a
great
deal
of
love
on
the
duo
and
lauded
the
couple
as
the
"most
humble."
However,
many
have
expressed
anger
over
those
who
have
leaked
the
family's
pictures
and
videos
online
as
they
try
to
keep
their
personal
lives
private.
The
couple,
after
the
birth
of
their
daughter,
had
urged
the
media
to
respect
their
privacy
and
not
click
pictures
of
Vamika.
Howereve,
curiosity
around
how
Vamika
looks
has
been
there.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 13:31 [IST]