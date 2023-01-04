Arjun Kapoor Kidhar Hai: Netizens TROLL Malaika Arora As She Steps Out For Dinner With Ex Arbaaz Khan

Malaika
Arora
and
Arbaaz
Khan
have
set
an
example
for
separated
couples
on
how
to
maintain
a
friendly
relationship
after
their
separation.
Even
after
their
divorce,
the
duo
frequently
spend
quality
time
with
their
son
Arhaan
together
and
have
maintained
good
terms
with
each
other.
Last
night,
Malaika
went
out
for
dinner
with
her
son
and
was
joined
by
her
ex-husband
Arbaaz.
The
ex-couple
was
photographed
entering
a
restaurant
in
Mumbai
together,
but
Malaika
received
harsh
criticism
for
dining
with
her
ex-husband.
The
Chaiyya
Chaiyya
girl
looked
stunning
as
usual
in
a
shirt,
which
she
paired
with
a
cardigan,
black
blazer,
and
knee-high
boots.
She
carried
a
tote
bag
with
her
and
flaunted
her
toned
legs
in
the
stylish
short
dress.
While
Arbaaz
looked
dapper
in
an
all-black
casual
outfit.
It
seemed
like
the
actress
wore
Arbaaz's
coat
over
her
dress.
The
video
of
their
outing
has
gone
viral
on
the
Internet.
Meanwhile,
people
flooded
the
comment
section
of
the
video
shared
by
a
paparazzo
account
and
trolled
Malaika
mercilessly.
Not
only
this,
but
netizens
even
dragged
Malaika's
boyfriend,
Arjun
Kapoor,
into
it.
One
said,
"arjun
kidhar
hai
dikh
nahi
raha,"
while
another
wrote,
"ye
badhiya
hai
@malaikaaroraofficial
aunty
dono
taraf
se
khel
rahe
ho."
One
user's
comment
read,
"Wah
Maliaka
Rajasthan
me
New
year
Arjun
ke
sath
aur
Maharashtra
me
Arbaz
ke
sath."
Some
other
comments
read
as,
"Inka
alag
hi
chal
Raha
hai," one
Instagram
user
wrote,
"Arjun
Kapoor
be
like:-
thukra
ke
Mera
pyaar
Mera
inteqam
dekhegi."
"Ye
school
dress
kiyu
pehenkar
ja
rahi
hai,"
said
another.
"Arjun
Kapoor
ko
samj
ni
ara
hogaa,"
one
commented.
Malaika
Arora
and
Arbaaz
Khan
parted
ways
in
2017
after
19
years
of
marriage.
The
couple
got
married
in
1998,
and
their
separation
news
came
as
a
shock
to
many
of
her
fans.
She
recently
made
her
debut
with
her
reality
talk
show,
Moving
In
With
Malaika.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 18:31 [IST]