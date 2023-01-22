Pakistani Actor Hammad Shoaib Sets Stage On Fire As He Grooves To SRK's ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. WATCH Video

Pakistani
actor
Hammad
Shoaib
took
part
in
the
global
dance
craze
that
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
newest
blockbuster
song,
Jhoome
Jo
Pathaan,
from
his
upcoming
movie
Pathaan,
inspired.
By
dancing
to
the
song
and
posting
a
video
of
his
performance
online,
Hammad
gained
a
lot
of
traction
and
is
currently
creating
a
lot
of
buzz
among
fans
and
the
general
public.
Both
fans
and
celebrities
are
seen
dancing
to
Shah
Rukh's
new
song
from
Pathaan
and
doing
the
hookstep
with
ease,
which
is
trending
on
the
internet.
It
swiftly
rose
to
the
top
of
the
current
music
charts
thanks
to
its
catchy
beat
and
hook
step,
which
appealed
to
listeners
of
all
ages
and
backgrounds.
Meanwhile,
25-year-old
Pakistani
actor
Hammad
Shoaib,
who
is
well-known
for
his
love
of
dancing,
once
again
charmed
admirers
at
a
gathering
with
his
vivacious
and
energising
dance
on
Pathaan's
Jhoome
Jo
Pathaan.
"Dance
from
your
heart
and
let
your
passion
shine
through,"
He
captioned
the
video.
Watch
it
here.
The
Internet
is
loving
Hammad's
dance
moves,
and
social
media
users
flooded
his
comment
section
expressing
their
admiration
for
the
actor.
One
of
them
commented,
"He
rocked
the
dance
floor." Another
wrote:
"He
has
done
the
hook
step
accurately."
One
comment
read,
"Rockstar,"
one
fan
wrote,
"DAMNNNNN
BOYYY
🔥
KILLED
IT."
One
social
media
user
said,
"Mehfil
lout
li
Bhai
ne
rockstar."
Previously,
Hammad
Shoaib
had
uploaded
a
video
on
his
Instagram
page
in
which
he
was
seen
dancing
to
the
hit
song
Habibi
by
Asim
Azhar,
which
became
very
popular
online.
Hammad
Shoaib
is
known
for
working
in
hit
Pakistani
dramas
including
Kesi
Teri
Khudgharzi,
Soteli
Mamta,
and
Khidmat
Guzar.
