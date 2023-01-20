Mujhe Laga Sach Mein SRK Hai: Netizens SHOCKED As Video of SRK's Lookalike Dancing On Koi Mil Gaya Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the most loved and celebrated actor across the globe. The actor, who has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years, has been tirelessly entertaining his fans and winning their hearts with his chivalry. Shah Rukh enjoys an army of fans who could go to any extent just to get a glimpse of the star. Many of us have grown up watching the superstar on screen over and over again.

Apart from having some tremendously crazy female fans, SRK also has numerous men who are diehard fans of him. From coping with his mannerism to his hairstyle to his walking style, many have transformed themselves exactly like SRK. Many look like Shah Rukh from head to toe, while some just admire his life's journey and how he has kept his family so secure.

Social media is a place where you can find plenty of viral videos where people mimic their favourite stars to get some views and likes. While scrolling down Instagram, we stumbled upon a video and were shocked to see a fan dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song Koi Mil Gaya from his hit movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The page that goes by the name Pinkie Jain, who seems to be a social media influencer, is seen grooving along with a man who looks exactly like Shah Rukh.

SRK 'S LOOKALIKE DANCES TO KOI MIL GAYA

Fans were shocked to watch them dance together to SRK's song; he completely imitated the star perfectly. Reacting to the video, social media users flooded the comment section and expressed surprise over the man's and SRK's similarities, while some joked about it. Check out the comments here:

Check out the video here:-

One user commented, "Are mujhe lga sach me sharukh hai yar, wow," while another said, "Halki Aanch Par Bhuna Hua Shahrukh." Another person commented, "Sarojini Nagar ka Shah Rukh Khan." "Full carbon copy of #SRK I still won't believe," said another. One Instagram user wrote, "Banda side se bilkul SRK lagta hai," while one comment read, "Ekdam carbon copy he yr."

ABOUT KUCH KUCH HOTA HAI

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was filmmaker Karan Johar's directorial debut, released in 1998. The film starred an ensemble cast that included Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Rani Mukerjee, and Archana Puran Singh, among others. The film was a smash hit, and its songs are still favourites of many.