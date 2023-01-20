Mujhe Laga Sach Mein SRK Hai: Netizens SHOCKED As Video of SRK's Lookalike Dancing On Koi Mil Gaya Goes Viral

Bollywood
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan
is
the
most
loved
and
celebrated
actor
across
the
globe.
The
actor,
who
has
been
in
the
entertainment
industry
for
over
30
years,
has
been
tirelessly
entertaining
his
fans
and
winning
their
hearts
with
his
chivalry.
Shah
Rukh
enjoys
an
army
of
fans
who
could
go
to
any
extent
just
to
get
a
glimpse
of
the
star.
Many
of
us
have
grown
up
watching
the
superstar
on
screen
over
and
over
again.
Apart
from
having
some
tremendously
crazy
female
fans,
SRK
also
has
numerous
men
who
are
diehard
fans
of
him.
From
coping
with
his
mannerism
to
his
hairstyle
to
his
walking
style,
many
have
transformed
themselves
exactly
like
SRK.
Many
look
like
Shah
Rukh
from
head
to
toe,
while
some
just
admire
his
life's
journey
and
how
he
has
kept
his
family
so
secure.
Social
media
is
a
place
where
you
can
find
plenty
of
viral
videos
where
people
mimic
their
favourite
stars
to
get
some
views
and
likes.
While
scrolling
down
Instagram,
we
stumbled
upon
a
video
and
were
shocked
to
see
a
fan
dancing
to
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
song
Koi
Mil
Gaya
from
his
hit
movie
Kuch
Kuch
Hota
Hai.
The
page
that
goes
by
the
name
Pinkie
Jain,
who
seems
to
be
a
social
media
influencer,
is
seen
grooving
along
with
a
man
who
looks
exactly
like
Shah
Rukh.
SRK
'S
LOOKALIKE
DANCES
TO
KOI
MIL
GAYA
Fans
were
shocked
to
watch
them
dance
together
to
SRK's
song;
he
completely
imitated
the
star
perfectly.
Reacting
to
the
video,
social
media
users
flooded
the
comment
section
and
expressed
surprise
over
the
man's
and
SRK's
similarities,
while
some
joked
about
it.
Check
out
the
comments
here:
Check
out
the
video
here:-
One
user
commented,
"Are
mujhe
lga
sach
me
sharukh
hai
yar,
wow,"
while
another
said,
"Halki
Aanch
Par
Bhuna
Hua
Shahrukh."
Another
person
commented,
"Sarojini
Nagar
ka
Shah
Rukh
Khan."
"Full
carbon
copy
of
#SRK
I
still
won't
believe,"
said
another.
One
Instagram
user
wrote,
"Banda
side
se
bilkul
SRK
lagta
hai,"
while
one
comment
read,
"Ekdam
carbon
copy
he
yr."
ABOUT
KUCH
KUCH
HOTA
HAI
Kuch
Kuch
Hota
Hai
was
filmmaker
Karan
Johar's
directorial
debut,
released
in
1998.
The
film
starred
an
ensemble
cast
that
included
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Kajol,
Salman
Khan,
Anupam
Kher,
Rani
Mukerjee,
and
Archana
Puran
Singh,
among
others.
The
film
was
a
smash
hit,
and
its
songs
are
still
favourites
of
many.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 19:35 [IST]