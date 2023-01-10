'Same To Same SRK' Fans React As Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Dances To Jhoome Jo Pathaan In Viral Video

After a long gap of four years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is finally returning to the silver screens with YRF's Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the spy thriller also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

Pathan is a part of Yash Raj Films' (YRF) spy universe and fans have benn eagerly waiting to watch SRK on the big screen once again. Ever since the release of Besharam Rang song, the film has been making headlines mostly for the wrong reasons.

Unfazed with the criticism, the team has finally unveiled the trailer of Pathaan today (January 10). While fans have been loving the trailer, a video of SRK's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri has been doing the rounds on social media in which he's seen dancing the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Taking to social media, he posted the video on Christmas Day, however, the it is going viral now. Watch it below:

The viral video has over 83 lakh views and more than 4 lakh likes. Social media users have been commenting on it and their reactions are interesting as always. While some said he looks exactly like the Bollywood superstar, other called him 'SRK's first copy'.

Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote, "When you order SRK from China and you receive the first copy instead original."

Another social media user commented, "Ek aap hi ho jo same to same SRK ho reels pr."

A third comment read, "Ab itna bi same ni lagna tha (laughint emoji) pta hi na chaley real ya copy."

Here are the reactions:

PATHAAN RELEASE DATE

Pathaan is among the biggest films of 2023. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 25. After the failure of Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal, Pathaan is expected to end rough patch in SRK's career.

Now, it'll be interesting to see how the movie performs at the ticket window.

SRK'S UPCOMING FILMS

Besides Pathaan, Khan also has films like Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in his kitty. Jawan is an action thriller and marks the Bollywood debur of South superstar Nayanthara. It is slated to release on June 2.

On the other hand, Dunki features Taapsee Pannu as SRK's leading lady. It is is confirmed to release on December 22 this year.

Keep watching this space for more updates!