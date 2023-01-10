'Same To Same SRK' Fans React As Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Dances To Jhoome Jo Pathaan In Viral Video

After
a
long
gap
of
four
years,
Bollywood
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan
is
finally
returning
to
the
silver
screens
with
YRF's
Pathaan.
Directed
by
Siddharth
Anand,
the
spy
thriller
also
features
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham
in
key
roles.
Pathan
is
a
part
of
Yash
Raj
Films'
(YRF)
spy
universe
and
fans
have
benn
eagerly
waiting
to
watch
SRK
on
the
big
screen
once
again.
Ever
since
the
release
of
Besharam
Rang
song,
the
film
has
been
making
headlines
mostly
for
the
wrong
reasons.
Unfazed
with
the
criticism,
the
team
has
finally
unveiled
the
trailer
of
Pathaan
today
(January
10).
While
fans
have
been
loving
the
trailer,
a
video
of
SRK's
lookalike
Ibrahim
Qadri
has
been
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media
in
which
he's
seen
dancing
the
song
Jhoome
Jo
Pathaan.
The
viral
video
has
over
83
lakh
views
and
more
than
4
lakh
likes.
Social
media
users
have
been
commenting
on
it
and
their
reactions
are
interesting
as
always.
While
some
said
he
looks
exactly
like
the
Bollywood
superstar,
other
called
him
'SRK's
first
copy'.
Reacting
to
it,
an
Instagram
user
wrote,
"When
you
order
SRK
from
China
and
you
receive
the
first
copy
instead
original."
Another
social
media
user
commented,
"Ek
aap
hi
ho
jo
same
to
same
SRK
ho
reels
pr."
A
third
comment
read,
"Ab
itna
bi
same
ni
lagna
tha
(laughint
emoji)
pta
hi
na
chaley
real
ya
copy."
Pathaan
is
among
the
biggest
films
of
2023.
The
film
is
slated
to
hit
the
theatres
on
January
25.
After
the
failure
of
Zero
and
Jab
Harry
Met
Sejal,
Pathaan
is
expected
to
end
rough
patch
in
SRK's
career.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
how
the
movie
performs
at
the
ticket
window.
SRK'S
UPCOMING
FILMS
Besides
Pathaan,
Khan
also
has
films
like
Atlee's
Jawan
and
Rajkumar
Hirani's
Dunki
in
his
kitty.
Jawan
is
an
action
thriller
and
marks
the
Bollywood
debur
of
South
superstar
Nayanthara.
It
is
slated
to
release
on
June
2.
On
the
other
hand,
Dunki
features
Taapsee
Pannu
as
SRK's
leading
lady.
It
is
is
confirmed
to
release
on
December
22
this
year.