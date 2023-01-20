Netizens School Shah Rukh Khan's Fan As He Talks About KILLING Himself If He Cannot Watch Pathaan; WATCH Video

Superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan
is
all
set
to
make
a
comeback
to
the
silver
screen
with
Pathaan.
The
highly
anticipated
movie
is
releasing
on
January
25.
It
also
stars
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham
in
significant
roles.
The
film
has
created
a
massive
buzz
amongst
the
audience
and
has
sent
SRK's
fans
into
a
frenzy.
Meanwhile,
amid
the
furor,
a
diehard
fan
of
Shah
Rukh
posted
a
video
on
Twitter,
saying
he
has
no
money
to
buy
Pathaan's
ticket.
Taking
Pathaan's
craze
to
the
next
level,
one
SRK
fan
posted
several
video
recordings
of
himself
on
social
media.
In
the
video,
he
appears
to
be
upset
and
urges
others
to
help
him
purchase
a
ticket
to
Pathaan's
first-day
show.
The
young
guy
also
claims
that
if
he
doesn't
get
to
see
the
film
and
Shah
Rukh
Khan
on
its
opening
day,
he
will
kill
himself.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 11:07 [IST]